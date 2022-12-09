Another audio clip of Imran Khan’s wife surfaces, this time on his wristwatches





NNA | Updated: Dec 09, 2022 23:11 IST

Islamabad [Pakistan]Dec 9 (ANI): In a series of audio leaks in Pakistan, another alleged conversation between Pakistan’s leader Tehreek-e-Insaf and the party leader’s wife, Imran Khan, was overheard about wristwatches in the possession of the former prime minister. In September, a series of audios were leaked where Pakistani Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif and Khan were also involved. [watches] that Khan sahib wants to deliver to you so that you can sell them. These watches are of no use to him, so he wants them sold,” according to Dawn. I will.” The source of the audio recording could not immediately be established and its veracity was disputed by several quarters. This audio clip is considered the latest development in the sale of a Graff wristwatch expensive, gifted to Khan by Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed Bin Salman, Dawn reported. However, Bukhari denied his involvement in the sale of the watches and questioned the authenticity of the audio. Umar Zahoor to Farah [Khan]. When they received legal notice, a new story surfaced that in reality the watch was sold through me. Let me clarify that I neither took a watch nor sold [any watch]” he said in a series of tweets on Thursday. [forensic audit] out of my pocket,” he added.

The question of the sale of the watch has been a point of contention for the former prime minister since his ousting from power in April. Khan was disqualified by the election commission in October in the same case for making “false statements and an incorrect statement”, according to Dawn. Notably, Khan purchased a wristwatch from Toshakhana and became part of the official record of the money he received as a result of its sale. Geo News has only assumed its professional responsibility of introducing the buyer, Umar Farooq Zahoor, to the public. This buyer not only showed the wristwatch and other items he had purchased, but also provided documentary evidence to prove that it was the same wristwatch given by Saudi Arabia . The Crown Prince of Arabia gave then-Prime Minister Imran Khan as a gift, The News International reported. Umar Farooq claimed the watch was sold by Farah Gogi, a friend of Imran Khan’s wife. Shahzeb Khanzada, the host of the program, has repeatedly invited PTI leaders to introduce themselves and their position on the program. Imran bought the watch from Toshakhana and then sold it. After the price evaluation, he deposited 20% of the price to Toshakhana. However, Shahbaz Gill claimed that Imran had deposited 50% of the price of the watch, The News International reported. money the following month asked about Imran Khan, reported The News International. According to Sheikh Umar Farooq Zahoor, Farah Khan sold Toshakhana gifts to him in Dubai in April 2019 for around Rs 280 million. And the Federal Board of Revenue (FBR) official record showed that after just one month when a tax amnesty scheme was announced by the government in May 2019, she was granted Rs 330. Shahzeb Khanzada disclosed more facts on her Geo News show on Wednesday, including tax returns, filed by Farah Khan and her husband Ahsan Gujjar for the 2018-19 fiscal year, showing that she benefited from the 2019 amnesty program. Ahsan Gujjar claimed that his wife benefited from the amnesty program under Prime Minister Shahid Khaqan Abbasi’s tenure, not during Imran Khan’s government, The News reported. (ANI)

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.aninews.in/news/world/asia/pakistan-another-audio-clip-of-imran-khans-wife-surfaces-this-time-on-his-wristwatches20221209231125 The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos