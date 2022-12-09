Trump slams Jewish leaders for not being loyal – Rolling Stone





Donald Trump is criticizing Jewish leaders for not expressing enough “loyalty” to him following his dinner with two anti-Semitic Holocaust deniers at his Mar-a-Lago home.

“Jewish leaders forgot that I was by far the best president in Israel,” Trump wrote in Truth Social Friday. “They should be ashamed of themselves. This lack of loyalty to their greatest friends and allies is the reason why so many members of Congress, and so many others, have stopped supporting Israel.

Trump included a link to an article by conservative commentator Wayne Root in his message. Root praised Trump’s record on US-Israel policy and falsely accused former President Barack Obama of having close ties to anti-Semites.

This is not the first time that Trump has publicly asked for loyalty and gratitude from Jewish leaders and the community. In a December 2021 interview, the former president elevated anti-Semitic tropes accusing Jews of having dual loyalties to Israel and the United States, suggesting they control both Washington, DC and the media. In October, Trump wrote on Truth Social that American Jews needed to “pull themselves together” and become more respectful of his work on Israeli policy.

In late November, Trump had dinner with entertainer Ye (formerly known as Kanye West) at his Palm Beach estate. Ye invited prominent Holocaust denier Nick Fuentes to dinner. Following widespread reactions to the event, Trump declined to outright condemn Fuentes and his views, instead denying any knowledge of who he was. Rolling Stone reported earlier this week that Jewish allies “begged” Trump to convict Ye, but he refused. Tendency

Since dinner, Ye and Fuentes have been on a right-wing media tour steeped in anti-Semitism. The couple appeared on the Alex Jones show, Ye repeatedly professing his love for Hitler and the Nazis, denying the Holocaust and attacking the Jewish people. In a later interview with Proud Boys founder Gavin McInnes, Ye said “Jews should work for Christians” and that he “would hire a Jewish person in a second if I knew he wasn’t a Jew.” spy and I could watch through his phone”. ”

Trump welcomed Ye into his home just days before the appearances, and after Ye had previously aired anti-Semitic views on social media and when speaking to Fox News’ Tucker Carlson. It is the Jewish leaders, however, who should be “shamed”, according to the former president.

