Politics
Headscarf debate reaches Turkish parliament ahead of election
Turkey’s ruling party, of Islamic origin, submitted a constitutional amendment to parliament on Friday enshrining the right of women to wear headscarves at work and in daily life, reviving a hugely contentious issue in the officially secular state.
The highly politicized move by President Recep Tayyip Erdogan’s AKP party comes six months before the upcoming elections, which promise to be a heated and close race.
The founder of the predominantly Muslim country, Mustafa Kemal Ataturk, had sought to address the issue when he forged a more European-oriented Turkey from the ashes of the Ottoman Empire a century ago.
But the headscarf still polarizes the nation of 85 million, and a coalition of conservative lawmakers led by Erdogan’s party submitted the constitutional amendment to the speaker of parliament after collecting the signatures of 336 lawmakers.
Parliamentary debates are expected to begin in the second half of the month, making the headscarf a key topic in the upcoming election campaign.
Erdogan’s 20-year tenure as prime minister and president has seen him champion the rights of conservative Muslims – including veiled women – after decades of more secular rule.
But it was his likely presidential rival from Atatürk’s secular CHP party who appeared to push Erdogan to consider constitutional changes that could be put to a referendum.
Kemal Kilicdaroglu – trying to woo Erdogan’s main supporters and deprive part of the AKP vote – accused the president of trying to “hold veiled women hostage”.
He acknowledged that the CHP had “made mistakes in the past” in mandating headscarf borders and now wanted to enshrine in law women’s right to cover in schools and at work.
Erdogan immediately went on the offensive.
‘Is there discrimination against veiled or non-veiled women in schools or in the public service? Nope!’ Erdogan said.
“We made it happen.”
Discouraged in the name of modernity when Atatürk formed contemporary Turkey in 1923, the headscarf was gradually banned from schools and offices.
The AKP began to change this in 2008, lifting the ban on universities, colleges, and later in the civil service, parliament and police.
Turkish women have overwhelmingly welcomed these measures, said historian Berrin Sonmez, who is also a strong advocate for women’s rights.
“Those who view the headscarf as a religious symbol that contradicts the tenets of secularism need to understand that (their thinking) is discriminatory,” Sonmez said.
“Forbidden or compulsory, the headscarf only violates women’s rights if the wearing rules are imposed by the state,” said Sonmez, who is veiled.
Weighed down by criticism from some feminists, veiled women would benefit from guarantees to remain safely covered while going to school or work, Sonmez said.
In the absence of more recent studies, she cited a 2012 survey showing that 65% of Turkish women wore a headscarf.
She estimates that half of them do today.
Fervent supporters of the women’s revolt movement rocking neighboring Iran, Turkish feminists largely see Erdogan’s headscarf efforts as an attempt to secure support from more conservative fringes.
“Both the secular headscarf ban and Erdogan’s ‘democratization package’ that lifted it were launched in the name of women’s emancipation,” wrote Gonul Tol, Turkey program director in the Middle East. Institute, based in the United States, in an online report.
“In reality, however, they both sought to impose their own version of the ideal woman on society,” she said.
Lifting the ban “was emblematic of Erdogan’s broader Islamist populist agenda”.
Tol suggested the 68-year-old leader “never really intended to liberate” women as he largely sees them as “mothers or wives, not individuals”.
“The key to truly liberating women is empowering them as individuals and legislating women’s right to choose.”
The debate rages on both sides.
A Turkish website, whose title translates to “You’ll Never Walk Alone”, is aimed at women who are forced to wear a headscarf and now want to take it off.
At the other end of the spectrum, the AKP has publicly backed a series of protests supporting “defending the family” at the expense of LGBTQ rights.
Almost all the women present at these gatherings appear veiled.
|
Sources
2/ https://www.newagebd.net/article/188691/headscarf-debate-reaches-turkish-parliament-ahead-of-elections
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]
Recent Posts
- PM Modi to skip annual summit with Russia’s Putin amid latter’s nuclear threat: report
- Headscarf debate reaches Turkish parliament ahead of election
- B.C. is committed to updating its flu death toll weekly, as six children were confirmed dead this fall.
- Trump slams Jewish leaders for not being loyal – Rolling Stone
- Illini betting favorites to land top transfer portal quarterback
- How to choose your wedding dress as an undecided bride
- Children’s Tylenol Shortage Worried Among Triple Demics
- Another audio clip of Imran Khan’s wife surfaces, this time on his wristwatches
- Former Trump official says he may bid to stop Trump in 2024
- Business leadership at COP27: Visible results and the way forward
- Hove Middle School student dies of suspected Streptococcus A
- Fact Check-2018 Indonesia earthquake footage shared as if it were new