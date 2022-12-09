China, Saudi Arabia strike oil, telecom deals as Xi visits DW 9/12/2022





Saudi Arabia and China issued a joint statement following Xi Jinping’s visit to the Gulf kingdom, praising Saudi Arabia’s role in stabilizing global oil markets and promising future energy cooperation. China “praised the Kingdom’s role as a supporter of balanced and stable world oil markets, and as a reliable major exporter of crude oil to China,” the statement read in part. China is the world’s largest oil importer. Xi also invited Saudi King Salman bin Abdulaziz to visit China, Saudi state broadcaster al-Ekhbariya reported. What do we know about cooperation between China and Saudi Arabia? After the visit, energy giant Saudi Aramco said it would collaborate with Shandong Energy on downstream projects in China, including potential collaboration on integrated refining of petrochemicals and other opportunities. Shandong Energy said it has supported Aramco in developing cooperation in hydrogen, renewable energy and carbon capture technologies. The two companies also signed a memorandum of understanding with a potential crude oil supply agreement as well as a chemical offtake agreement. China is the largest oil importer in the world. Chinese state-owned telecommunications company Huawei has also signed a memorandum of understanding to provide cloud computing and high-tech complexes in Saudi cities. What else was in the statement at the end of the visit? Saudi Arabia reaffirmed its commitment to the so-called “one China” policy, the agreement that China requires from all its trading partners by which they do not officially recognize Taiwan as an independent country. China and Saudi Arabia have reaffirmed the importance of a peaceful solution to the conflict in Ukraine after the February 24 Russian invasion. What else do we know about Xi’s journey? Friday is the third and final day of Xi’s first visit to Saudi Arabia in six years and only the third overseas trip he has made since the start of the COVID-19 pandemic. Xi was due to meet the six-member Gulf Cooperation Council on Friday and there will also be a wider China-Arab summit. Egyptian President Abdel Fattah al-Sisi and Tunisian President Kais Saied arrived in Riyadh Thursday evening for the summit. The leaders of Iraq, Lebanon and Qatar are also expected. Xi reportedly met separately with al-Sisi and Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas. On Thursday, Xi met with King Salman and Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman. Leaders announced deals on a range of things, including housing and energy, but did not provide many details. Saudi state media previously reported that deals worth $30 billion ($28 billion) would be signed during Xi’s visit. Why is the visit geopolitically relevant? The visit is also being watched closely beyond the Middle East and Asia for signs of Saudi rapprochement with China. On Wednesday, the White House chastised Xi for making the trip to one of Washington’s traditional allies. “The influence that China is trying to develop in the world” is “not conducive to the preservation of the rules-based international order,” the White House said. Biden wraps up Middle East trip To view this video, please enable JavaScript and consider upgrading to a web browser that supports HTML5 video Zurich newspaper New Zurich newspaper noted on Friday that “Xi’s visit fuels fears that China could replace the United States as the most important partner of the Gulf states”, at a time when “the alliance with the United States is in crisis and Saudi Arabia recently snubbed Biden by cutting oil production.” “ ar/msh (AFP, AP, dpa, Reuters)

