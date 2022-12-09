Sanaullah challenges Imran to dissolve assemblies





LAHORE:

Interior Minister Rana Sanaullah challenged former Prime Minister and PTI Chairman Imran Khan to dissolve the provincial assemblies of Punjab and Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa, adding that the government in place is democratic and will complete its term without having fear of empty threats.

“Leave the sis and the butts and dissolve the assemblies,” the home minister told the PTI chief at a press conference in Lahore on Friday.

He said Imran Khan had been threatening the government for the seven months he had been coming to Islamabad and the government would not be able to find a place to hide. “I waited for him but he never came,” said the pillar of the PML-N.

“Imran Khan announced the dissolution of the assemblies out of desperation, now he should also follow through on this decision,” he argued.

The Minister further stated that “everything Imran Khan has done [Punjab Chief Minister] Pervaiz Elahi writes, must be sent to Governor…I will make sure it is approved by him today.

While speaking about the Daily Mail’s apology to Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif, he said the British newspaper had admitted its mistake. “The Sharif family has been proven not guilty by the world. Now Imran Khan and Shehzad Akbar should also apologize for the allegations made against them,” he added.

Also read: SBP governor assures Pakistan will pay debts ‘on time’

The minister further said that the government’s job was not to take action against Imran Khan, but to legislate. NAB laws have been improved so that political victimization does not take place. He then urged the NAB chairman to stop delaying work on merit as the government is now running out of patience.

In the event of the dissolution of the Punjab Assembly, he said that the PML-N would contest the election with all its might.

Talking about the president, he said that “Imran Khan does not even listen to the president [Arif] Alvia”.

Talking about the economy of the country, he said the conversation Finance Minister Ishaq Dar had with the President revealed that no political party is in a position to improve the economic affairs at the moment.

Also Read: Government and Barrick Gold Settlement Agreement ‘Legal’ in Reko Diq Project: SC

He further added that Prime Minister Shehbaz has invited all parties to hold discussions on improving the country’s economy, however, the PTI is waging a campaign to default Pakistan. “This is wrong. Even President Alvi does not see himself giving importance to the PTI in this regard.

The Minister further revealed that CM Elahi is not in favor of the dissolution of the assemblies, “but we have not yet had a conversation with him on this subject”. He added that in the past, the party considered Chaudhry Pervaiz Elahi for the position of Chief Minister. “If he leaves PTI and comes to us, then we can think about making new arrangements for him,” he remarked.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://tribune.com.pk/story/2390294/sanaullah-challenges-imran-to-dissolve-assemblies The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos