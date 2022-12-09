The Mogg ain’t Shakin

Speaker of the House of Commons, Sir Lindsay Hoyle led the father in dancing as a choir sang modern Christmas classics as the lights of the Parliamentary Christmas tree were switched on. Not everyone participated. Jacob Rees-Mogg, along with two of his six children, has remained rooted to the spot as Shakin Stevens Merry Christmas to everyone started. Union Baron Lord Brooke of Alverthorpe enjoyed himself. I’m only here because I can’t get my car out of the parking lot, he told me, wriggling.

A light for Queen Elizabeth

King Charles is making his first visit to the Palace of Westminster since his mother’s funeral next week to unveil a plaque in Westminster Hall where the late Queen lay in state, and to light two glorious lamps erected to mark her Platinum Jubilee.

Sadly, Queen Elizabeth never saw the lamps, the brainchild of MP Michael Ellis and privately funded by hundreds of MPs and peers. The York stone step under the lamps has been diplomatically engraved. It reads: Her Majesty the Queen’s Platinum Jubilee 1952-2022, because mentioning Elizabeth II might offend Scots.

Wiggy goes potty

Andy Wigmore made a welcome return to Westminster this week, attending the annual Parliamentary Song Service at St Margarets Church in Westminster with DUP MP Ian Paisley Jnr. Wiggy, one of Brexit’s Bad Boys along with Arron Banks and Nigel Farage, has since gotten wrapped up in politics and reinvented himself as an arable farmer, growing hemp in Buckinghamshire.

He plans to use his first harvest to make bricks (for hemp houses), cannabis oil and T-shirts. But he cannot escape politics. Wiggy grew the hemp this year on 25 acres of land leased from nearby Checkers Estate, the PM’s country home. No one tells Rishi Sunak.

Charged song service

There was a ripple of laughter in the congregation for the Christian Responsibility in Public Affairs carol service at St Michaels Church, Chester Square, Belgravia, when one of Rishi Sunaks’ aides at No. 10 gave a reading.

And it happened at that time that there was a decree from Caesar Augustus, that everyone had to be taxed, she began. And all were going to be taxed, each in his city.

Don’t remind us!

Plumpy still loves love in fact

Actress Martine McCutcheon has defended Richard Curtis’ 20-year-old celebratory film love in factwhich has been under fire from the awakened warriors.

McCutcheon, who plays a No 10 tea lady who reunites with the Prime Minister, played by Hugh Grant, told BBC Radio Solent the film was really, really lovely. Critics said McCutcheon was ashamed because her character in the film is portrayed as chubby and nicknamed Plumpy.

But McCutcheon said: I love it love in fact, because it’s funny too. There’s this snowball phenomenon that goes on year after year and it just reminds people. People remember you and you do all these different and amazing projects.

Boris and his yucca muse

Read more about Boris Johnson and his yucca plant, which he cried about when he was the Telegraphs Brussels correspondent in the late 1980s and early 1990s. At 4 p.m. he would start shouting swear words at that yucca plant that stood at one end of his desk. All the most Anglo-Saxon words you can think of, Sonia Purnell (who was his assistant) told the British Scandal podcast.

Purnell added: It was kind of like Superman walking into a phone booth. He would go into that 4 p.m. rant and come out as a squint-eyed Eurosceptic or Europhobe like he hadn’t been half an hour earlier.

Skin stews

Comedian Frank Skinner, told by the Countess of Wessex not to give up his day job after an indifferent performance at the Royal Variety Show due to a sore throat, isn’t letting him lie. I think Earl and Countess of Wessex & Forfar is their official title, he says on his podcast. They had given all the older siblings all the right places like Wales and then they had said Alright so have an Anglo Saxon kingdom that no longer exists, and a division 2 football club of the Scottish League is for both of you! Off-side !

