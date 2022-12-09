India’s infuriating and frustrating policy towards Russia is not as bad as Washington thinks

Yet, frustrating as India’s behavior is, the reality is that New Delhi is not abandoning the liberal international order to salvage its relationship with Russia. For example, while attending the Shanghai Cooperation Organization summit in September, Modi reprimand Russian aggression when he looked Russian President Vladimir Putin in the eye and said, I know today’s era is not an era of war, and I told you about it on the phone. Last month, when it emerged that the G-20 summit in Bali, Indonesia, would not agree on a joint statement due to differing views on the war in Ukraine, New Delhi reportedly stepped up and contributed to forging the consensus this allowed the group to publish language primarily condemning Moscow. Modi also skips an annual summit with Putin, apparently on the latter’s threats to use nuclear weapons in Ukraine.

New Delhi’s political stance is particularly frustrating for the Biden administration as it sees India as critical to the success or failure of the Indo-Pacific strategy designed to counter China. American policymakers wonder: if India refuses to abide by the liberal international order, including the United Nations Charter protecting sovereign borders with Russia, how could it be expected to do so with China ? Indeed, as I wrote in Foreign Police in June, Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi and his government are pursuing an ultra-realistic foreign policy that devalues ​​the legal and moral aspects of international affairs to protect India’s national interests. By refusing to condemn Russia, India receives tangible economic and security benefits, including the possibility of purchase heavily reduced oil and continues to have access to Russian-made weapons for its armed forces. It is therefore not surprising that New Delhi does not break its longstanding partnership with Moscow, which dates from the Cold War.

For American policymakers, India’s relentless ambiguity over Russia’s war in Ukraine has been infuriating. At the United Nations, India has abstained on almost every resolution condemning Russian aggression. In other multilateral fora, such as the Quadrilateral Security Dialogue (or Quad) which includes Australia, India, Japan and the United States, New Delhi refuses to even mention Moscow, let alone criticize it. India has also not signed any economic and financial sanctions against Russia.

India has also been a protector of the international order in other ways. For example, India’s External Affairs Minister, S. Jaishankar, has always called for a peaceful settlement of the Ukrainian conflict, even when it was diplomatically inconvenient to express that position, such as during his visit in Moscow in November. Neither Jaishankar nor any other part of the Indian government has suggested that such a peace deal should come at the expense of Kyiv territory. New Delhi also regularly to complain the fallout that the war continues to inflict on food and fertilizer supplies, especially for the countries of the South.

More importantly, India is not a revisionist state. Despite its invasion of Portuguese-held Goa in 1961, it overwhelmingly avoided war unless attacked. And he joined the Quad, a multilateral forum of like-minded democratic nations. Although New Delhi has been reluctant to engage in democracy promotion abroad, it has increasingly been engaged in this space, whether in the form of training for African and Asian officials in electoral and parliamentary systems or in South-South development cooperation centered on governance and civil society. India has also trained foreign officers on the importance of maintaining civilian control over the military as well as the role of human rights and free media.

Just because New Delhi supports the liberal international order does not mean it is entirely comfortable with this arrangement. As the most populous and perhaps the most dynamic post-colonial state in the world, India will perpetually question this order of usefulness and wonder whether the country adheres too closely to the rules that have, once again , established by foreigners. Rather, India aspires to be part of the new multipolar international landscape. So much so that an Indian observer, Happymon Jacob, recently Noted that Indian policymakers inherently see themselves as a pole of the international system. Therefore, those who wish to work with India on the world stage must learn to deal with the Indian pole. He added that [t]The question to ask India is not which side are you on? but what is your side?

India seems to be seeking to enter this new multipolar world by avoiding great power competition altogether instead of charting its own non-aligned path. Although India’s non-alignment is seen by many in Washington as a fence, its position may actually be stabilizing for today’s international system: with India on no one’s side, the grand prize strategy that no bloc can win diminishes the collective power of each side against the others and thus lessens the prospects for conflict. This, too, appears to be a net positive for the maintenance of international order.

If Washington believes that New Delhi will simply adopt all American policies, then it will be deeply disappointed. New Delhi can not only refrain from US-led actions such as condemnation of Russian aggression against Ukraine, but also actively oppose it. A notable example was the Indies opposition to the US-led invasion of Iraq in 2003 to overthrow the country’s leader, Saddam Hussein, and eliminate his so-called weapons of mass destruction. When US decisions on the world stage contribute to India’s national interests, on the other hand, the likelihood of gaining support from New Delhi increases dramatically. A good example was the decision of the United States to eliminate members of Al-Qaeda in Afghanistan after 9/11, as India shared. Western concerns on the possibility of terrorist attacks from Afghanistan.

Assuming India achieves great power status in the coming decades, it will be important to understand to what extent it plans to continue defending the liberal international order. On the one hand, New Delhi’s quiet support for Western goals against Moscow (even if it continues to associate itself with it) suggests that India will prioritize the framework going forward. On the other hand, New Delhi’s ultra-realistic instincts bilaterally would seem to contradict this approach. India does not seek to be beholden to any other country and therefore might choose to abandon the liberal international order altogether. The bottom line is that India, as a great power, is unlikely to police quite the same way as the West, if at all. Much will depend on future international circumstances and the state of Indian domestic politics.

In the more immediate future, contrary to persistent US questioning of New Delhi’s degree of commitment to the liberal international order, India has shown that it is engaging in its own, sometimes limited way. Of course, securing Indian national interests will always be paramount, like the oil and arms India gets from Russia. Beyond that, US policymakers might recognize that any additional pressure is likely to be counterproductive. Modi and Biden have apparently reached a lodging in May, where they would simply agree to disagree on whether to condemn Russian aggression. Since then, the US-India partnership continues to enjoy remarkable success. This is the model Washington could keep in mind going forward.