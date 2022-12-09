Why the DOJ would want a judge to despise the Trump team





The controversy surrounding Donald Trump and the classified documents he took from the White House took an unfortunate turn this week. NBC News reported that a private firm, hired by the former president to search his properties, discovered two documents with classified marks in a Florida storage unit near Mar-a-Lago.

Part of the problem with the revelations is political: the Republican apparently took so many sensitive documents that, in a rather literal sense, he had trouble keeping track of them all.

But the legal dimension is even more important. Federal authorities issued a subpoena in May with a simple directive: Trump and his team were to return all classified documents he had taken. A month later, the former president’s lawyers insisted they had complied with the legal order.

The discovery of additional documents suggests that they did not properly comply with the subpoena. As the Washington Post reported, the Justice Department doesn’t seem keen on letting this go.

Prosecutors have urged a federal judge to hold Donald Trump’s office in contempt of court for failing to fully comply with a May subpoena to return all classified documents in his possession, according to people familiar with the matter. … In recent days, Justice Department lawyers asked U.S. District Judge Beryl A. Howell to outrage Trump’s office, according to the people, who spoke on condition of anonymity to describe legal proceedings under seal.

We may not have to wait too long to hear the outcome of prosecutors’ request: According to the Posts report, which has not been independently verified by MSNBC or NBC News, a hearing is scheduled for today .

Just to briefly recap for those who might have missed our previous coverage, exactly four months ago yesterday when FBI agents executed a court-approved search warrant at Mar-a-Lago, recovering classified documents that Trump took and refused to return. It was and still is an open question whether there are still other sensitive documents in the Republicans’ possession that need to be returned.

As recently as early October, the National Archives and Records Administration told Congress it believed some documents from Trump’s White House had still not been released. The New York Times reported shortly after that the Justice Department sent a similar message to defense attorneys for former presidents.

With that in mind, U.S. District Judge Beryl Howell recently urged the Trump team to conduct a more in-depth search, and the former president hired an outside team to scour his golf course in Bedminster, New Jersey, as well. than the Trump Tower in New York. Republican attorneys concluded soon after that those searches turned up nothing.

But the private team apparently found documents with classified marks in a Trump storage unit in Florida.

Time will tell if Howell agrees to scorn the Trump team, though the judge likely has some questions about why the Republican operation said in June that it had fully complied with a subpoena, so that the facts suggest otherwise.

As for the possible consequences, the Posts report added that if Howell were to agree with prosecutors, the most likely scenario would be a daily fine until the requirements of the contempt motion are met. The amount of a fine or who would be obliged to pay it would depend on the judge.

