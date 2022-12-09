Imperial delusions | eKathimerini.com







The Bundestag building of the German parliament, the Reichstag building photographed through a slot in a blind at the Chancellery in Berlin. [AP]

The coup that proponents of a German imperial revival are accused of plotting may sound like a joke. But it could have led to bloodshed and a very difficult time for the country. While it is certain that the people would not rise up in support of the restoration of the Kaisers Reich, the plotters seem to have had the equipment, the training and the plan which would have resulted in a confrontation with the guardians of a democracy which learned the harsh lesson of the 20th century that democracy must defend itself. If the putschists thought the state was weak and apathetic (as the enemies of the Weimar Republic left and right saw it), current German politics has shown itself ready to protect itself. The plot included the violent takeover of the Bundestag and a general uprising that would lead to the restoration of imperial greatness. How this would be achieved remains unclear, as the Reich nostalgics, conspiracy theorists and anti-vaxxers from which the organizing team is drawn are only around 21,000, of which around 2,100 are considered ready to resort. to violence to achieve their goals. The would-be putschists inhabit a world of delirium, like all those fanaticized by visions of an idealized past. They believed (and believe) that all they have to do is sow the seed of an idea and the rest will follow, their enemies will bow before them, they will triumph. They are emboldened by the fact that in some other countries, those nostalgic for an imperial past are in power, notably Vladimir Putin and Recep Tayyip Erdogan. Also, the ease with which Donald Trump supporters took control of the Capitol on January 6, 2021 must have delighted the (more heavily armed) German rebels. In most societies, people who are obsessed with past glories lurk on the edge of politics. In others, they are in power, pushing society and the wider region into a stalemate. The German adventure of recent days shows how important it is for the state to be attentive to internal threats. The Ukrainian drama shows what happens when the international community underestimates the threat of visionary patriots, like the Putins and Erdogans of the world like to see themselves.

