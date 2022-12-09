PM Modi to skip annual summit with Putin over nuclear weapons threat to Ukraine, report says

New Delhi: Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi will not hold an annual in-person summit with Russian President Vladimir Putin this year over his veiled threats to use nuclear weapons in the war in Ukraine, Bloomberg News reported Friday, citing sources.

Modi and Putin met in September on the sidelines of a regional security bloc summit in Uzbekistan and have spoken on the phone several times this year, including about Russia’s invasion of Ukraine.

India, which has become the second largest buyer of Russian oil after China and is seeking to reduce a bloated trade deficit with Moscow, has not explicitly condemned what Russia calls its “special military operation” in Ukraine.

Spokespersons for India’s Foreign Ministry and the Russian Embassy in New Delhi did not immediately respond to a Reuters request for comment on the Bloomberg report.

A Russian official told Bloomberg that India’s decision not to hold a summit this year was clear at the Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO) summit in Uzbekistan, where Modi told Putin on the sidelines that this era was “not an era of war”.

Putin has issued a series of thinly veiled nuclear threats during the war in Ukraine, but several senior officials have repeatedly denied Moscow’s plans to use nuclear weapons in Ukraine and accused the West of escalating nuclear auction.

Putin visited New Delhi last December for the 21st annual India-Russia summit.

(Reporting by Shivam Patel in New Delhi; editing by Krishna N. Das and Mark Heinrich)

