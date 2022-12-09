Frozen plane ruins German foreign minister’s visit to UK DW 12/09/2022





German Foreign Minister Annalena Baerbock had to cancel a meeting with her British counterpart after her plane ran aground in Ireland due to ice storms. Baerbock said she was “very sad” at not being able to meet British Foreign Secretary James Cleverly. “But there is nothing you can do in the event of force majeure and certainly not in the event of unexpected ice and snow in Dublin,” the minister said. She was to return to Berlin after the plane had been de-iced. Ice is clearly visible on the German Air Force plane Image: Christoph Soeder/dpa/picture alliance Baerbock met his Irish counterpart Simon Coveney in Dublin on Thursday. She was also keen to travel to the UK to stress the importance of Germany’s partnership with Britain despite the problems caused by Brexit. “We are close partners and friends,” the minister said in Berlin before leaving on Thursday for a visit to Ireland and Britain. The meeting has been postponed twice before, once for the crisis when British Prime Minister Boris Johnson stepped down and the second time due to the death of Queen Elizabeth II in September. German government officials blocked before This is not the first time that aircraft problems have derailed German diplomacy. In 2018, Chancellor Angela Merkel missed the opening of the G20 summit in Argentina after her plane was forced to land shortly after leaving Berlin. A year later, then-foreign minister Heiko Maas was stranded in Mali after his plane failed to take off due to a problem. Ice is not the mechanics of the problem The German Air Force has since purchased three new Airbus A350s for VIP transport to replace the aging fleet of government aircraft. Friday’s problem, however, appeared to have been caused by the weather at Dublin Airport rather than the plane. Several frustrated passengers have taken to social media to complain about the long delays. Dublin Airport and Ryanair, which uses it as a hub, wrote on Twitter that heavy ice had caused flight delays and cancellations. lo/aw (dpa, Reuters)

