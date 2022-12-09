China to use Shanghai stock exchange for yuan energy deals with Gulf countries – Middle East Monitor





Chinese President Xi Jinping said in Riyadh on Friday that China and Gulf countries should make full use of the Shanghai National Oil and Gas Exchange as a platform to carry out yuan settlement of oil and gas trade. some gas, Reuters reports. China and the Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC) states are natural partners for cooperation, Xi said in a speech at the China-GCC Summit. “China will continue to import large quantities of crude oil from GCC countries, increase imports of liquefied natural gas, strengthen cooperation in upstream oil and gas development, engineering services, storage, transportation and refining, and to make full use of the Shanghai Petroleum and National Gas Exchange as a platform to conduct yuan settlement of oil and gas trade,” he said. In his speech, Xi proposed other areas of cooperation over the next three to five years, including finance and investment, innovation and new technologies, as well as aerospace, language and media. cultures. LILY: Gulf states look east to boost economic ties with China as Xi visits Saudi Arabia “China is willing to conduct financial regulatory cooperation with GCC countries, facilitate the entry of GCC enterprises into the Chinese capital market, establish a joint investment association with the GCC, support both sides’ sovereign wealth funds to cooperate in various forms,” ​​Xi said. China will also establish bilateral working mechanisms on investment and economic cooperation, conduct local currency exchange cooperation and deepen digital currency cooperation, he said. In his speech, Xi also called on China and GCC countries to be partners in promoting unity, development and security. Xi’s visit comes at a time when Riyadh’s longstanding alliance with Washington is under strain on issues of human rights, energy policy and Russia, as well as Gulf doubts over the commitment of the main guarantor of security, America, in the region. LILY: Saudi Arabia receives lavish welcome as China’s Xi heralds ‘new era’ in ties

