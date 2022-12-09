Politics
Is a Turkish rapprochement with Israel and the Arab world possible?
Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan shakes hands with his Egyptian counterpart Abdel Fattah el-Sissi on the sidelines of the World Cup in Doha on November 20. [MURAT CEITINMHURDAR/PPO/HANDOUT VIA RETERS]
Turkey has recently sought to normalize its relations with the Arab world and Israel. But how achievable is this goal?
President Recep Tayyip Erdogan made Turkey an Islamic republic, a trend that has had repercussions both nationally and internationally. He has chosen to support the Muslim Brotherhood, he has championed the Palestinian cause, and he regularly castigates the West for the mistreatment of Muslims, all in order to project himself as the guardian of the Muslim people and to speak on their behalf.
After 2009, Turkey’s policy towards the Arab world and Israel was defined by three events.
In 2010, Israeli commandos attacked a flotilla of ships carrying humanitarian aid and militants to Gaza, killing 10 Turkish militants. The incident sparked a diplomatic row between Turkey and Israel. Ankara obviously chose to target Israel in order to expand its audience in the Arab world.
Then came the Arab Spring, which saw Turkey betting on the Muslim Brotherhood coming to power and, in the case of Syria, the ousting of its president, Bashar al-Assad. Erdogan’s bet did not pay off. If that were the case, Turkey would now enjoy considerable influence from North Africa to the Middle East. Ankara lost when President Mohamed Morsi was ousted in Egypt, while Assad was able to maintain his grip on power in Syria. However, Erdogan insisted and he eventually succeeded in promoting Turkey’s interests through Libya’s controversial Tripoli-based government.
A third incident that influenced Turkey’s position was the inter-Sunni dispute between the Gulf monarchies after 2017. Turkey chose to side with Qatar against Saudi Arabia and the United Arab Emirates. Taking advantage of Doha’s efforts to avoid isolation, Ankara took advantage of the economic and diplomatic support it offered the Middle Eastern country, gaining access to Asian and African countries on the back of Qatar. Meanwhile, Erdogan has benefited from a steady stream of direct capital investment from Qatar, especially amid his country’s brutal currency crisis.
The biggest obstacle to Turkey’s rapprochement efforts is its lack of credibility
A number of Arab states have normalized their relations with Israel since 2020, creating a new set of conditions for Turkey. The Turkish government evidently realized that it would not be able to cope with a prolonged confrontation against key agents in the periphery. Beyond the consequences of overextending and deteriorating relations with the United States, Turkey needed capital to help Erdogan as the 2023 elections approached. Moreover, Erdogan saw his influence wane among the leadership and countries that were of special interest to Turkey. He failed to conquer the hearts of the Arab and Muslim populations by simple demagoguery and the demonization of these enemy peoples.
The biggest obstacle to Turkey’s rapprochement efforts is its lack of credibility; lack of confidence in his intentions. It should be noted that Erdogan has already insulted leaders in Egypt, Saudi Arabia, the United Arab Emirates as well as recently re-elected Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu. Its relationship with Iran is also viewed with deep suspicion. Countries were influenced by Erdogan’s charm offensive for different reasons.
In the case of Israel, the personal dislike between the two leaders cannot prevent the thawing of relations. But momentum will naturally be dampened when Erdogan again criticizes Israel over tensions in Jerusalem ahead of Turkey’s elections. With regard to Egypt, Erdogan’s recent handshake with his counterpart Abdel Fattah el-Sissi on the sidelines of the World Cup in Doha and his partial estrangement from the Muslim Brotherhood will not be enough for the moment to fill the (psychological) gap between the two camps. . In Libya, now at the center of their dispute, Ankara will have to make bold compromises to satisfy Egypt. Such concessions, however, would likely limit its influence over the troubled North African country, at a time when Turkey wants to enforce the memorandum signed with the Tripoli-based administration.
Ankara is finally reaching out to the Gulf monarchies, which see no reason to snub Turkey’s low-cost assets. In any case, all countries remain cautious and expect Erdogan’s true intentions to be revealed after the vote.
Constantinos Filis is director of the Institute of Global Affairs and associate professor at the American College of Greece.
