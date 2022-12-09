Kevin McCarthy still sucks Donald Trump





On Dec. 2, the Orange County Register, one of Southern California’s largest regional newspapers, ran an editorial declaring support for Rep. Kevin McCarthy’s plan to have Republicans read aloud every word of the Constitution. US on the floor of Congress on the first day of their scrutiny. of the House. There’s nothing wrong with reminding members that their primary job is to uphold the nations founding document, the Register said. It would also, the editorial acknowledged, be a good press stunt, showing that the GOP was indeed the party that cared about upholding constitutional values.

Two days after the op-ed was published, Donald Trump, whose McCarthy has spent the last 23 months working to rehabilitate after the furious incumbent president incited a mob to attack Congress in 2020 and try to stop the transfer power has somewhat undermined this message. He posted on Truth Social a horrific call to end the Constitution in order to restore him to power. Fhrerprinzip, anyone?

Reluctantly, a number of GOP senators responded. After days of silence, Mitch McConnell finally said it was hard to imagine swearing in a president who publicly called for an end to constitutional governance. John Cornyn called it irresponsible. Even Ted Cruz gathered his balls to call Trump’s idea wrong. It’s all a bit like calling a mildly windy Category 5 hurricane or somewhat warm summer temperatures in Death Valley. It’s a malignant, depressing version of tis but a scratch scene from Monty Python and the Holy Grail, in which a knight is torn to pieces, and with every body part lost rises once more to verbally minimize the damage .

But McCarthy couldn’t even muster that level of moderate criticism. To his muddled, mediocre mind, Trump’s call for an end to constitutional governance isn’t even a political scratch; it’s a moment nothing to see here. Instead of criticizing Trumpty Dumpty’s stupid and dangerous statement, the Bakersfield congressman headed for the metaphorical hills, choosing not to comment on Trump’s outrageous message as he tried to prevent a Trumpite rebellion, led by far-right Arizona Rep. Andy Biggs, who threatens to derail his endless and increasingly desperate ambitions to be Speaker of the House.

McCarthy’s silence this week has been deafening. Even if he’s given the benefit of the doubt and assumes he’s just frantically honing his oratorical skills so he can perfectly pronounce every line of the sacred document his puppeteer Mar-a-Lago wants to shred, his already tenuous credibility evaporates from moment to moment. He wanted a red wave in November, but his party’s extremism and the violent and volatile nature of its president, Donald J. Trump, meant it was just a dribble. He hoped he could use his tenure to trigger devastating waves of investigations that would ultimately cripple the Biden administration; instead, he has to tap dance around a freedom caucus that continues to defend an ex-president who dines with Nazis and thinks out loud about the end of the world’s most enduring experiment in of constitutional governance.

After Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro lost the second round of the presidential election to rival Lula Da Silva, he disappeared from public view. A week later, one of his aides made the somewhat bizarre announcement that Bolsonaro, the Trump of the Tropics, could not appear in public because he suffered from a skin infection that prevented him from wearing pants. It’s a pretty satisfying picture: thug Bolsonaro, simmering about an election defeat he couldn’t fathom, but prevented from addressing his adoring fans by the fact that he has no pants on. .

Trump’s increasingly offbeat statements in recent weeks, his epic record of midterm election failures, his cascading legal crises, his collapsing popular support, his encounters with the Nazis, are, cumulatively, his equivalent of a tropical skin disease that leaves him walking the halls of his Mar-a-Lago resort naked. The Emperor really has no clothes at the moment and his sycophantic supporters, the McCarthys and Lindsey Grahams of the world, are probably starting to realize that. And yet, the GOP’s cult of Trump is so ingrained that future President McCarthy can’t even seize this golden opportunity to shed the responsibility that is the Donald. Current issue

In 2016, the National Republican Platform paid rhetorical tribute to the Constitution:

We believe that the Constitution is our founding document. We believe that the Constitution was not written as a flexible document, but as our enduring alliance. We believe that our constitutional system, limited government, separation of powers, federalism and the rights of the people must be preserved uncompromisingly for future generations.

It was, of course, a bunkum then, and it’s become a worse bunkum now. Four years after the GOP first adopted Trump as its presidential nominee, the party has shunned specific policy platforms and agreed to support whatever Donald Trump asks it to support. Now, two years later, and with Trump running for president again on an explicitly unconstitutional message, McCarthys House looks likely to continue providing cover for the future Fhrer of the Americas, even as he ramps up his crowd to attack the foundations of the country’s governance system.

There’s something entirely rancid about this show. California has produced many powerful political figures in recent years, men and women who have come to the congressional stage and crafted policies that have significantly altered the country’s social compact. McCarthy has no such ambitions. He’s a man all about power for power’s sake, and he’s willing to keep dancing with the devil for as long as it takes to secure his hold on the speaker hammer.

