Know what Bleketepe is and the meaning of its installation…

KOMPAS.com – President Joko Widodo (Jokowi) installed bleketepe as a sign of departure of the wedding procession of Kaesang Pangarep and Erina Gudono.

Bleketepe installed by the former Mayor of Solo at the entrance to his private residence in Sumber, Banjarsari, Solo on Friday (9/12/2022) morning.

Jokowi, who appeared in a magenta beskap suit and blangkon, donned bleketepe accompanied by his beloved wife, Iriana Jokowi.

Facility bleketepe This was done by Jokowi before his youngest son, Kaesang, suffered the splash procession.

So what is it bleketepe installed to mark Kaesang and Erina’s wedding process in a traditional Javanese wedding?

Javanese cultural expert from Sebelas Maret University (UNS) Surakarta Supardjo said: bleketepe is part of the traditional Javanese wedding procession made of braided coconut leaves.

“Generally those who are not janur. So those who are already green or old, the term is blarak,” Supardjo said when contacted. Kompas.com, Friday (9/12/2022).

Supardjo explained that the origin of the installation bleketepe it has been launched since Ki Ageng Tarub launched it.

Supardjo explained that Ki Ageng Tarub once owned one Craft marry his son.

However, the house where the baby’s wedding took place was small and therefore could not accommodate a large number of guests.