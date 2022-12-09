What Xi Jinping’s visit to Saudi Arabia means for the Middle East

They rolled out the purple carpet. Chinese leader Xi Jinping traveled to Saudi Arabia this week for a series of summits with Middle Eastern countries, materializing more than thirty energy and investment contracts and bask in a good time of pageantry courtesy of the host country.

The warm visit contrasts with US President Joe Bidens’ low-key meeting with Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman (MBS) this summer, which was followed by Saudi Arabia’s decision to cut oil production much to Bidens’ chagrin. . It also presents an opportunity for Xi to walk away from home amid growing concerns over his zero COVID policy, which the government is trying to gently unroll amid street protests and dismal economic numbers.

We reached out to our experts on China and the Middle East to answer our burning questions about this visit and what comes next. This message will be updated as contributions are received.

1. What does this summit mean for Saudi Arabia and China? Why do they engage?

It’s natural to view Xi’s trip to Saudi Arabia as a counterpoint to Bidens’ trip there in July, but that misses the bigger and more interesting picture. This is the fifth time that a Chinese president has visited the Kingdom. With each journey beginning with Jiang Zemin in 1999, the bilateral relationship has become deeper and broader. Both countries have a wide range of interests in engaging with each other and that is more important than a perceived slight in Washington. If it was just for the Saudis to signal their displeasure with the United States, then Washington could possibly get the relationship back on track and Riyadh would let Beijing down. It’s not going to happen.

China usually moves 18 percent of its oil from the Kingdom. Trade between the two was worth more than $80 billion in 2021, and Chinese companies have done more than $36 billion in deals in Saudi Arabia since 2005. And Saudi Arabia’s role in global Islam makes that an important partner for China given that Chinese governments have many problems with its Muslim minority groups. On the Saudi side, China is the Kingdom’s largest trading partner, a major technology supplier, a long-term energy customer and a global strategic partner with a permanent seat on the United Nations Security Council. The two countries have intensified their relationship over the past century, and this visit builds on that. It is more than a reaction to perceived American missteps.

Jonathan Fulton is a Nonresident Senior Fellow at the Atlantic Councils Middle East Programs and the Scowcroft Middle East Security Initiative.

Xi’s visit to Saudi Arabia is significant, but also reflects the natural progression of China-Saudi relations. Economic relations between Saudi Arabia and China have developed for many years, although they have largely been confined to the oil and petrochemical sphere. Saudi Arabia had its eyes on China since 1989, when Ali al-Naimi was the chief executive of Aramco. He believed China would one day be a major market for Saudi crude oil. When he traveled to China to explore potential markets in 1989, however, he was unimpressed with its industrial development and decided to wait until he saw more cars on the road. In 1992, Aramco signed its first marketing agreement with China and began negotiations to open an oil refinery in China. It wasn’t until 2003 that Saudi Arabia became China’s biggest oil supplier, although in recent years that title has flipped between Russia and Saudi Arabia.

Ellen R. Wald is a Nonresident Senior Fellow at the Atlantic Councils Global Energy Center and author of Saudi, Inc.: The pursuit of profit and power of Arab kingdoms.

2. Will this trip mark a change in the economic relations of the two countries? What are the most important deliverables they walk away with?

Chinese and Saudi companies have signed thirty-four chords covering green energy, information technology, infrastructure and expansion of morean [of the deliverables] after earlier reports said the two countries would sign some 20 initial deals worth $29 billion.

It is clear that energy is the backbone of China-Saudi relations. Xi’s visit comes as China seeks to ensure its energy security amid the ongoing restructuring of global oil and gas markets due to Russia’s invasion of Ukraine and oil price caps. Group of Seven on Russian Oil Supply by Sea. Saudi Arabia is currently China’s largest oil supplier. Not only does maintaining this position multiply Saudi Arabia’s importance to China, it also gives China great bargaining power to keep the prices of its Russian oil imports low. Nor is it surprising to see that both parties this week sign a hydrogen memorandum of understanding, among many other agreements, as Beijing strives to establish a reputation in the Middle East as a clean and sustainable energy technology superpower.

This cooperation also has geostrategic advantages for China. The Saudi crown princes’ resistance to pressure from the Biden administration to increase crude production was music to China’s ears. Chinese leaders want to see more. The more influence China can wield in the energy sector of the Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC), the more power it will have to blunt US hegemony in the Middle East.

The fact that China attaches great importance to the harmonization of the Belt and Road Initiative (BRI) and the Saudi Vision 2030, a fact demonstrated by a OK signed on Thursday undermines the theory that the BRI is less important in Beijing’s thinking. This does not mean that the Sino-Saudi relationship is without problems. For example, the absence of China-GCC trade from the discussions was telling. It reveals that despite high trade volume, pageantry and extensive public relations, GCC countries are still hesitant about some aspects of their partnership with China.

Ahmed Abudouh is a non-resident member of the Atlantic Councils Middle East Programs.

3. What are China’s interests in the Middle East right now? How have they been advanced by this journey?

While GCC countries are hesitant about China, it would be wrong to confuse this hesitation with a long-term trajectory in China-GCC relations. Many in Washington like to think that the relationship is not strategic in nature, but rather transactional. This reasoning tends to deliberately underestimate the importance of cooperation between China and the GCC in the economic, technological and diplomatic fields and how the two parties can envisage this cooperation fifty years from now.

China is obsessed with geostrategic stability and security since they are the levers of Beijing’s economic interests. This makes the Middle East one of the few regions in the world where the interests and preferences of China and the United States converge. When it comes to China’s interests, there is only one insurance policy: the current US-led regional security system. China is not interested in challenging the status quo, but rather in investing in it. This makes China keen to take advantage of this system for as long as possible. But it could also be a big source of vulnerability for China. GCC oil exports to China epitomize this special bond. For example, China can control the deliveries of oil it buys from the GCC. But he cannot guarantee that shipments will safely reach Chinese ports in times of conflict, as Beijing has no control over the shipping lanes in the Gulf and Indian Ocean, which are dominated by the US military. .

Ahmed Abudouh is a non-resident member of the Atlantic Councils Middle East Programs.

Further reading

Associate specialists:

Ellen Forest

Image: Chinese President Xi Jinping is pictured during a meeting with Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed Bin Salman in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia December 8, 2022. Photo via Saudi Press Agency/Handout via REUTERS.