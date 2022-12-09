Imran asks workers to prepare for elections – Pakistan





Pakistan

Imran asks workers to prepare for elections

09 December 2022 19:01

LAHORE (Dunya News) – Pakistani Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Chairman Imran Khan on Friday instructed his workers to prepare for the general election.

In his video message, Imran Khan said that the country is destroyed when the powerful steal billions of rupees and send the country’s money abroad, which weakens the country. Talking about white collar crime, Imran went on to say that with the NAB amendments, dealing with the challenges of white collar crime becomes impossible.

Mocking the coalition government, the former prime minister said the thieves were taxed on the country, adding that they got the license to loot.

Giving his opinion on the country’s progress, Imran Khan said the country continues to develop as long as the rule of law exists, adding that exposing cases of grand corruption will pave the way for the country’s progress.

— PTI (@PTIofficial) December 9, 2022

The new army chief should not follow the policy of his predecessor: Imran Khan

PTI chairman Imran Khan said on Thursday that he was the prime minister and that he had never called former army chief, retired general Qamar Javed Bajwa his boss and that the new head of the army should not follow the policy of his predecessor.

Speaking to YouTubers in Zaman Park on Thursday, he said he never thought of appointing General Faiz Hameed as army chief, but propaganda broke out against him. The former prime minister said Punjab Chief Minister Parvaiz Elahi trusted him completely and would do whatever he wanted.

The PTI President went on to say that the National Accountability Bureau (NAB) is an establishment and only keeps a hand on the weak, adding that society is not stabilized until justice is served. not rendered.

Speaking to the media on Wednesday accompanied by party leaders Sheerin Mazari, Fawad Chaudhry and Asad Umar, Pakistan’s Vice President Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) and former Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi said the Party chairman and former prime minister Imran Khan had made his decision and the dissolution of the Punjab and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa assemblies were likely in the coming days.

He said that the PTI chairman called a meeting of the party’s senior leadership in which the PTI leadership gave Imran Khan the right to dissolve the assemblies. The PTI Vice President said Imran Khan had convinced everyone of his decision at the meeting, adding that the only solution to the country’s problems was to hold snap polls.

The former foreign minister went on to say that it was the government’s decision if he wanted to prioritize his own interests over the country by not holding a snap election which could make the country even sicker. “We want the election process to be completed in Punjab and KP before Ramzan,” he added.

Qureshi said that Imran Khan’s desire is not to delay the dissolution of the assemblies and everyone supported his position, adding that the incumbent government has no plan as it has lost the confidence of the ruling class. business. “There is no investment, the economy is on a downward trend, adding that Miftah Ismail and Ishaq Dar’s position is ahead of everyone else.”

