US courts have just ruled against Donald Trump Org. In case of tax evasion





Donald Trump received even more bad news this week, as his real estate company was just convicted of criminal tax evasion. This is not the best time for the former president, as the decision comes just three weeks after announcing his plans for a third presidential election!

#BREAKING jury finds Trump Organization guilty of tax evasion in all respects https://t.co/9gOjOYq1od

ABC7 Eyewitness News (@ABC7) December 6, 2022

Trumps last court shot

A Manhattan jury found the two Trump Organization entities, the Trump Corporation and the Trump Payroll Corporation, guilty on all counts, with criminal tax evasion, conspiracy and falsifying business records among the counts. . The company was accused of paying executives’ personal expenses without reporting them as income, and the finding was arguably helped by testimony from Alan Weisselberg, former chief financial officer of the Trump Corporation.

Weisselberg testified as part of a plea deal and admitted dodging nearly $2 million in taxes on company-provided benefits such as Manhattan apartments, cars and tuition for his little ones -children. Prosecutors ruled that his actions benefited the company, and because CFO Weisselberg acted on the company’s behalf, the Trump Organization was therefore guilty.

Manhattan District Attorney Alvin Bragg said outside the courtroom: This underscores that in Manhattan we have a standard of justice for all. This standard supports blue voters. #TrumpDerangementSyndromehttps://t.co/eDx4RCTl2Q

New York Mises Caucus (@MisesNy) December 7, 2022

“In Manhattan, we have a standard of justice for all,” Manhattan District Attorney Alvin Bragg told reporters after the verdict was read. “This was a case of lying, cheating and false documents for the purpose of tax evasion for individuals and businesses. They have now been held accountable in court. »

Fallout of the court ruling

The decision will lead to felony convictions carrying fines of up to $1.7 million, but there could be more collateral damage for the twice-impeached 76-year-old former president if banks or business partners cancel. agreements they may have due to internal clauses or policies preventing them from doing business with criminals. Not to mention what it could mean for his presidential campaign if the donors decide to pull out as well.

Over 75 gift ideas for everyone on your holiday list

Shutterstock

Perhaps not as significant but certainly embarrassing are the financial details also revealed in the lawsuit, showing that from 2009 to 2010 Trump reported losses totaling nearly $1 billion, as well as losses every year through 2018. Not quite what the Art of the Deal author would want to be known to the public, especially since at that time he was praising his own business savvy on reality TV and during his candidacy for the presidency.

Trump’s response and response plans

The former president said he was “disappointed with the Manhattan verdict”, calling the case “a continuation of the greatest political witch hunt in the history of our country”.

“New York City is a tough place to be ‘Trump’ as businesses and people flee our once great city!” he added. However, this may not be the last we hear of this matter (Does Donald Trump ever go down easy?!) as a spokesperson for the Trump Organization put it: “Mr. Weisselberg testified under oath that he “betrayed” the trust the company placed in him and that he, at all times, acted “solely” for his “personal gain” and out of “personal greed”. their own personal tax returns is just nonsense.”

Shutterstock

A lawyer for the Trump Organization, Susan Necheles, announced that she would appeal the decision. “This case involved Allen Weisselberg committing tax evasion on his personal tax returns. Each witness repeatedly testified that President Trump and the Trump family knew nothing of Allen Weisselberg’s actions,” she said.

“Why would a company whose owner knew nothing of Weisselberg’s personal tax filings be criminally prosecuted for the personal conduct of Allen Weisselberg, for which he had no visibility or oversight? This case was unprecedented and legally incorrect .”

READ MORE: US courts have just ruled against Donald Trump in a case in Georgia: he must panic!

Shutterstock

Necheles had previously told the jury at trial: “The prosecution’s case rests on one thing: trying to convince you, the jurors, that Mr. Weisselberg’s actions were committed in the name of the company. “were not. They were committed solely for profit. And that is the crucial issue in this case.” However, the mere fact that the company benefited from these actions can make it difficult to appeal, particularly when it is coupled with evidence such as checks signed and memos by Trump himself regarding the expenses, even though the former president has denied any wrongdoing.

Perhaps the most damning evidence is that the company went through a clean-up process to remove all signs of fraud as soon as Trump was elected president. “We were going through a whole process of cleaning up the business to make sure that since Mr. Trump is now president, everything was done right,” Weisselberg said. It looks like an uphill battle to overturn this decision in court, but you know the Trump Organization won’t go down without a fight!

READ MORE: Mike Pence slams Donald Trump again after Jan. 6.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.shefinds.com/collections/donald-trump-guilty-criminal-tax-fraud/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos