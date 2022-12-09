Opinion Vasudhaiva Kutumbakam Is Peoples G20 PM Narendra Modi G20 Summit Indian Presidency

After months of battling a life-threatening pandemic, isolation and economic uncertainty, the world is settling back into normality. As we prepare to welcome a new year and a festive December awaits, India is ushering in a positive wave for the country by assuming the G20 Presidency from Indonesia. The first G20 Sherpa meeting has just ended in Udaipur to shape the agenda for India’s G20 Presidency.

It is important to mention that G20 members represent 85% of global GDP and 75% of global trade, highlighting the importance of the forum in this time of economic insecurity. As India assumes its presidency and champions the vision of “Vasudhaiva Kutumbakam” or “One Land, One Family, One Future”, it is time for the country to show its potential as a global leader and present its agenda on the issues of international importance and cooperation. India’s chairmanship is also significant as it represents a beacon of hope for the developing world as in the past only the developed nations of the forum decided the future of the developing world. The key element of India’s G20 Presidency is to bring it closer to the public through Jan Bhagidari and make it a ‘people’s G20’.

The G20 maxim of ‘Vasudhaiva Kutumbakam’ literally means the whole world is one family, and further refers to India’s advocacy of ‘One Land, One Family and One Future’, which finds its mention in the Maha Upanishad and is also engraved at the entrance to the central hall of the Indian Parliament. The 5,000-year-old Indian civilization is the epitome of ‘Vasudhaiva Kutumbakam’ philosophy, with India being home to the world’s four major religions, a melting pot of diverse beliefs, ideologies, ethnicities, cultures, food habits, dress sense and values.

Former Vice President M Venkaiah Naidu rightly once said that “our ancient society based on Sanatana Dharma welcomed people of all faiths and indeed the majority community over the centuries has been an insular force for prevent religious conflicts between other groups”. He also felt that it was a living example of our ancient belief of ‘Vasudhaiva Kutumbakam’ in all its rich diversity. Despite its diversities, India has managed to maintain its democracy over the years. India as a country has been a composite whole and has never even been considered for division. In fact, with the recent repeal of Section 370, it has further reinforced the concept of India as one. ‘Vasudhaiva Kutumbakam’ thus reinforces another age-old Indian principle of unity in diversity.

The Indian philosophy of the world being one family has been one of the integral philosophies of Indian civilization since ancient times, and the Indian practice of peaceful coexistence has been derived from the lack of peace on Earth, not to mention that one of greatest apostles of peace on earth, incarnate of the Lord on Earth – Gautam Buddha found his enlightenment in Bodh Gaya. The analyst of this maxim also believes that one of the greatest leaders in the world, Mahatma Gandhi’s practices of respect towards all living beings are the same, thus elevating the status of the Harijans and are an extension of the Indian philosophy of Vasudhaiva Kutumbakam.

By striving for “One Land, One Family and One Future”, India further reinforces its other philosophy which is widely practiced even today in the country, consciously or unconsciously, and that is “Atithi Devo Bhava “. God resides in every sentient being and therefore every guest should be treated as God. Indian philosophy permeates every aspect of our way of life and hence the concept of ‘Atithi Devo Bhava’ has been upheld to keep these traditions alive for centuries to come. The greatest example of these values ​​is embedded in the Hindu scriptures, one of them being the story of Lord Krishna and his friend Sudama. This story leaves us with a moral whether they are rich or poor, good or bad, respect all human beings, treat your guests like God.

The G20 Sherpa meeting in Udaipur demonstrated the Indian practice of ‘Atithi Devo Bhava’, showing its delegates the warmth of the Indian people, the hospitable nature and the ease of traveling across the country. Indian values ​​and philosophy would further strengthen India’s soft power strategies by dispensing global influence.

In the post-Covid era of global economic insecurities, as nations grapple with post-pandemic economic recovery and climate change issues, India’s presidency is setting its agenda by targeting some of the issues around them. To quote External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar, “India will take the lead in pushing for collective action” on sustainable development, climate change and climate justice, often sidelined due to more pervasive issues.

There will be 200 additional meetings in 55 cities over the coming year. This year’s presidency is not only important for India to show its potential for global influence, but also because it comes at a time when the world is going through geopolitical tensions, rising energy prices and foodstuffs, an economic downturn and where India has an opportunity to offer solutions. Highlighting India’s theme for the G20 Summit, Sherpa Amitabh Kant of India said, “We may have different political views, we may have different economic models, but at the end of the day, we are part of one universe. It is necessary to break down geographical boundaries to bring peace and harmony to the world.

India has invited countries like Bangladesh, Egypt, Mauritius, Netherlands, Nigeria, Oman, Singapore, Spain and UAE as guest nations which will definitely benefit India. India to become a world leader with its long held belief in peace, unity, unity. and inclusiveness.

The author is Secretary, Tourism, Government of Assam.