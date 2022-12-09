Trump hits out at disloyal ‘Jewish leaders’, ignoring calls to convict Kanye and Fuentes





Former US President Donald Trump on Friday tore at ‘Jewish leaders’ who he says have forgotten the steps he took for Israel while in the White House, amid growing calls for he condemns anti-Semites Nick Fuentes and Kanye West after hosting the couple at his Mar-a-Lago resort last month.

Trump shared a blog post on his Truth Social platform from far-right pundit and conspiracy theorist Wayne Allyn Root who wrote that the former president “has done more for the State of Israel and the Jewish people. than anyone else in history.

Root dismissed criticism of Trump for having dinner with West and Fuentes, calling the former a “mental disorder” and the latter a “stranger” who the ex-president had no idea would be coming to Mar’s dinner. -a-Lago with the disgraced rapper. .

Root peddled various conspiracy theories, including that former President Barack Obama was not born in the United States, that Hillary Clinton was involved in the murder of a Democratic Party staffer, and that the woman was fatally run over by a far-right activist at the 2017 Unite the Right rally of neo-Nazis was a paid actor.

Along with sharing his article, Trump wrote, “Thank you Wayne, you are great, but how quickly Jewish leaders forgot that I was by far the best president in Israel.”

Former US President Donald Trump speaks virtually during the annual meeting of the Republican Jewish Coalition leaders in Las Vegas, Nevada on November 19, 2022. (Photo by Wade Vandervort / AFP)

“They should be ashamed of themselves. This lack of loyalty to their greatest friends and allies is why so many members of Congress, and so many others, have stopped supporting Israel,” he said. he added.

Trump has long responded to accusations of anti-Semitism or criticism of his association with various anti-Semitic figures by pointing to his record in Israel. He has also frequently referred to Israel as “your country” in speeches to American Jewish groups. He has also repeatedly lamented what he sees as a lack of gratitude on the part of American Jews, who continue to vote overwhelmingly Democratic.

Trump’s Nov. 29 dinner with West and Fuentes was leaked to the press a day later and led to a flood of condemnations from Democratic lawmakers, Jewish groups, some Republican lawmakers and several former Jewish aides. of the former president.

Trump defended the dinner, saying Kanye came for business advice and didn’t say anything anti-Semitic, although a month earlier the rapper tweeted that he planned to ‘play dead con 3’ on the Jews. Trump also claimed he had no idea who Fuentes, an outspoken Holocaust denier, was and that Kanye brought him in without warning. Kanye later claimed that Trump was “really impressed” by Fuentes, a white supremacist who regularly attacks Jews on his podcast.

While Jewish leaders and other Republicans close to Trump have implored the president to condemn West and Fuentes, he has refrained from doing so, reportedly for fear of losing the support of some of his supporters who agree with him. Fuentes and West.

Far-right activist Nick Fuentes holds a rally at the Lansing Capitol in Lansing, Michigan on Nov. 11, 2020. (Nicole Hester/ Ann Arbor News via AP)

West made headlines a few days after dinner, giving a lopsided interview on Infowars in which he said he loved Hitler and the Nazis.

Rolling Stone reported Wednesday that a group of prominent Trump supporters and pro-Israel donors reached out to Trump son-in-law and former senior White House adviser Jared Kushner, seeking his help in securing an audience with the former president. only to have their messages not returned.

Former Trump adviser Kellyanne Conway told Fox Business host and former Trump economic adviser Larry Kudlow on Wednesday that she wanted Kushner and his wife Ivanka to speak out on the matter as well, noting their Jewishness and the fact that they had benefited financially from their time in the administration.

It would be nice for them to weigh in when you and I are due, she added. So let me say this because no one else will.

I don’t understand what our former boss is doing, Kudlow said in the same program. Why didn’t he apologize or correct the file or something?… He has to make a statement.

