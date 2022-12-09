Donald Trump announces 2024 presidential election





On November 15, former President Donald Trump officially announced that he would run for President in 2024. The news came as a shock to many who thought the rumors were just speculation, but Trump had hinted clues until the day of the announcement.

Three weeks ago, at a rally in Iowa, Trump said that in order to make our country prosperous, safe and glorious, I will very, very, very likely do it again, okay, referring to his previous successful race in 2016. A month earlier he said something similar, that he will probably have to do it again. One Trumps senior advisers have said anonymously that I think like a moth to a flame Trump will run in 2024 I think he wants to run and announce before Thanksgiving gives him a big advantage over his opponents and he does understand.

For all of Trump’s signature confidence and grandiosity, he clearly has a tough road ahead of him if he’s going to run and win the election. Perhaps more importantly, Trump is no longer a blank political slate. While voters could, in 2016, project their hopes for future change onto the clearly change-oriented Donald Trump, he now has four years in the presidency under his belt. There are concrete policies he supported or reversed, making him less of a chameleon and more of a tangible figure. For a candidate whose platform is based on change and unpredictability, this could be a disadvantage for him.

Another issue Trump faces is his association with the Jan. 6 Capitol riots. Contrary to popular belief, Trump never explicitly told his supporters to storm the Capitol building. His biggest misstep has been the constant reiteration and belief in election denial, the idea that the Democrats stole the 2020 election from him. to his supporters that democracy was dead in the United States, leaving a violent uprising as the only option. This, of course, was not helped by Trump’s explicit organization of a protest in order, as he said, to make their voices heard peacefully and patriotically. With so many angry people in the same area, it’s no wonder the violence erupted.

As part of his rhetoric against DeSantis, Trump called out Florida Governor Ron DeSanctimonious.

All of this, however, can be forgiven. Joe Bidens’ approval rating has steadily declined over the course of his presidency, starting at 57% and slowly dropping to the current approval rating of 37%. That’s barely higher than Trump’s record of 34% immediately after Jan. 6, which not only paves the way for Republicans, but Democratic challengers as well. If Trump and Biden were to face each other again, the results could be different. However, the Republican Party has no shortage of suitable presidential candidates. One of the biggest names in recent months has been Ron DeSantis, Governor of Florida. It has proven capable of handling crises such as Hurricane Ian. He also represents the same grassroots and populist ideals that Trump supporters have voiced. The Marthas Vineyard fiasco may have also made him a family political figure, adding to his own personal marketing, as well as showing off his lib-dunking prowess to conservatives nationwide. If Trump is serious about trying to win the presidency, he should first find a way to beat DeSantis.

That said, a second Grover Cleveland-style Trump presidency is by no means impossible. He has already made a smart strategic move by announcing his run so early. He is the first major candidate to announce his intentions and therefore receives 100% of the media coverage of said candidates. Although Trump was never deprived of media attention, it was a factor in his victory last time out, so more time on the minds of the American people couldn’t hurt him.

Moreover, Trump has always pushed for policies favored by conservatives. While Democrats hate both the person and the policy, Republicans tend to favor the actual policies he pushed. Until the pandemic, Trump presided over nearly uninterrupted economic growth, which is a big deal for most conservatives. Additionally, Trump had the opportunity to nominate three Supreme Court justices, a major factor in the overturning of Roe v. Wade and in achieving a long-standing Republican goal. Given that these policy positions will likely remain unchanged in such a short time, it is likely that those who voted for these reasons would still vote this way.

In the end, Trump is a notoriously surprising man. His first campaign announcement of 2016 was surprising, his nomination was surprising, and his election was more than surprising. Trying to predict what will happen in the years to come would be a maddening rush for even the most informed political commentators. The only thing we can do is sit back and wait for the results.

Related

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://anchor.hope.edu/campusandbeyond/donald-trump-announces-2024-presidential-run/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos