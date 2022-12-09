Justice Department asks judge to despise Trump team over Mar-a-Lago case





Prosecutors have urged a federal judge to hold Donald Trump’s office in contempt of court for failing to fully comply with a subpoena in May asking him to return all classified documents in his possession, according to people familiar with the dossier, a sign of the controversy with which the private talks have become. whether the former president still has secret papers.

In recent days, Justice Department lawyers asked U.S. District Judge Beryl A. Howell to disregard Trump’s office, according to the people, who spoke on condition of anonymity to describe the sealed court proceedings. The hearing is scheduled for Friday, according to two people familiar with the matter.

The request came after months of mounting frustration from the Justice Department over the Trump team’s frustration that culminated in June after the former president’s lawyers assured a diligent search had been made. conducted for classified documents at his club and Mar-a-Lago residence. But the FBI amassed evidence suggesting and later confirmed by a court-sanctioned search that many more remained.

One of the main areas of disagreement is over Trump’s legal teams’ repeated refusal to appoint a records custodian to sign a document certifying that all classified documents have been returned to the federal government, according to two of those people. The Department of Justice has repeatedly requested an unequivocal sworn written assurance from the Trumps team that all of these documents have been returned, and the Trumps team would not designate a custodian of records to sign such a statement. while guaranteeing that they have returned the documents.

The precise wording of the deposit could not be determined as it remains under seal. Trump is under investigation for three potential crimes: mishandling of classified documents, obstruction and destruction of government documents.

Trump spokesman Steven Cheung said the former president’s lawyers continue to be cooperative and transparent. He added: This is a political witch hunt like this country has never seen.

A Justice Department spokesperson declined to comment.

Trump’s team searched a number of his other properties in recent weeks, in response to Justice Department concerns and the judge’s instructions, and turned over two items with classification marks to the government. Trump advisers told the FBI the items were found at a storage facility used by the former president in West Palm Beach, Florida. . People familiar with these searches by a private company say that no classified documents were found at these locations.

The Trump side has taken the position that such a request is unreasonable that no attorney could sign such a blanket certification in good faith or advise a client to do so, instead of attesting that a search of a place given was made in good faith. Some Trump lawyers are also reluctant to make a sworn claim based solely on Trump’s word, two people familiar with the matter said.

The government’s request for a finding of contempt underscores the fundamental mistrust that has existed since the spring between the government trying to retrieve sensitive documents and a former president whose answers have proven untrustworthy. This distrust has led to a legal impasse in sealed documents over what constitutes a full search of classified documents.

When the government first issued a subpoena in May for any documents bearing classified marks, the official recipient of that subpoena was the former president’s office, custodian of the records, a role the Trumps team has eventually declared to the government held by attorney Christina Bobb.

In June, Bobb signed an attestation that a diligent search had been conducted for any such material, but the FBI collected compelling evidence that was not the case. The government received a court-authorized search warrant in August that revealed 103 other classified documents at Mar-a-Lago that had not been turned over in response to the subpoena.

But after months of back and forth, the central question has still not been answered to the satisfaction of the Justice Department: are there still other classified items in the possession of former presidents? Prosecutors, who had previously been burned by empty promises, now want an unqualified wish from someone in the official role of custodian of records that there are no more classified skeletons in any of Trump’s closets.

Prosecutors have asked the judge to find Trump in contempt until none of his advisers are willing to assume the role of custodian of records responsible for a full answer to the question, those people said. In recent months, Bobb has publicly stated that she does not do any legal work related to the documents case, but only advises Trumps PAC on election matters.

If the judge agrees, the most likely scenario would be a daily fine until the requirements of the contempt motion are met. The amount of a fine or who would be obliged to pay it would depend on the judge.

It is not uncommon for large organizations to appoint a records custodian who can take formal legal responsibility for company or entity records. In Trump’s case, the subpoena issued in May was formally addressed to the custodian of his office’s records. No one was named in the application.

Prosecutors said in court papers that after Trump’s attorneys received the May subpoena, they requested additional time to comply before agreeing to meet on June 3 to turn over the records. The day before the scheduled meeting, Bobb, a lawyer and former One America News host, was called by Trump adviser Boris Epshteyn and asked to join attorney Evan Corcoran at the meeting with Department of Justice lawyers. Justice, according to someone familiar with the account she then gave to the FBI. Bobb had never met Corcoran before.

At the June 3 meeting, Bobb delivered a letter to the Justice Department that began by saying she had been assigned to serve as the office’s records keeper, for the purposes of the subpoena, according to people familiar. with the conversation. The certification, with a name redacted, was included in court documents. The letter said Bobb had been informed that a diligent search had been made of the boxes moved from the White House to Florida and that all documents responding to the subpoena were being turned over.

The person close to Bobb said he told the FBI he was skeptical of the letter and insisted on adding a disclaimer saying it was based on information given to him by others.

Last month, Attorney General Merrick Garland appointed a special counsel to take over the investigation into the classified documents, as well as an investigation into Trump’s attempts to void the 2020 election. In recent weeks, a number of Trump advisers appeared before a grand jury to hear evidence in the classified documents case.

Stephen Ryan, a white-collar criminal defense attorney, said it’s usually not difficult to figure out who should be the custodian of a company’s records. In the normal course of business, if you’re a real business, you have records and you have custodians of those records that you can call on, he said. This is the person who has custody of the records as part of their day-to-day business.

In this case, however, there is no Trump representative who has actually kept control of the records. The ministry is in effect asking for something that does not exist, he said. This is an extraordinary problem that is actually relatively unique.

At this point, he said, no one wants to put their head in the goalkeeper’s vise.

