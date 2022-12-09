Trkiye, Bulgaria agree to strengthen ties – Xinhua





Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan (R) shakes hands with Bulgarian President Rumen Georgiev Radev during their meeting in Istanbul, Trkiye, on Dec. 9, 2022. (Turkish Presidency/Handout via Xinhua) ISTANBUL, Dec. 9 (Xinhua) — Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan and Bulgarian President Rumen Georgiev Radev on Friday reaffirmed the need to strengthen their ties during a meeting in Istanbul. “We are at a time of serious challenges not only for order in the Balkans but also for order in the world,” the Turkish president said during a joint press conference with his Bulgarian counterpart. “Thus, as two close NATO allies, we believe that our solidarity must be increased more than ever. We have agreed on the desire to take bilateral, regional and global relations to new levels. We also agreed on the need to cooperate actively on the issue of irregular migration,” he said. Erdogan also signaled even closer cooperation in some critical areas, with orders already given to increase energy and logistics volume and capacity between the two neighbors. For his part, Radev thanked Erdogan for providing Bulgaria with liquid natural gas to solve the country’s energy shortage following Russia’s decision to stop gas exports to Bulgaria. “Our Energy Ministry will look for new ways to meet Bulgaria’s (energy) demand and help them,” Erdogan reiterated. Trkiye and Bulgaria, sharing deep historical and cultural ties, have a close relationship with a trade volume of over US$6 billion and one of the busiest border gates in the world. Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan (R, back) and Bulgarian President Rumen Georgiev Radev (L, back) attend a joint press conference in Istanbul, Trkiye, on Dec. 9, 2022. (Turkish Presidency/Handout via Xinhua)

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://english.news.cn/20221210/c5202ad58533426498a2270a8861eb41/c.html The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos