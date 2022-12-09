What the January 6 hearings revealed about Trump’s actions before and after the Capitol attack





The House Select Committee investigating the January 6, 2021 attack on the United States Capitol is expected to release its final report later this month during a public presentation in Washington, D.C.

The committee interviewed more than 1,000 witnesses and held nine public hearings to investigate what led up to the January 6 attack, what happened minute by minute that day, and the aftermath.

CNN reported that the committee is considering recommending criminal charges to the Justice Department for former President Donald Trump and some of his former aides. Such recommendations have no legal weight; they do not require the Department of Justice to file a complaint. Trump is fighting a subpoena from the committee, whose power expires when the new Congress meets in January.

Norm Eisen, who co-authored a Brookings Institution think tank report that laid out potential criminal charges against Trump, said a criminal dismissal is more than symbolic. The referral could influence prosecution decision-making. Additionally, because the committee is bipartisan, a referral would defy criticism that any charges came from the Biden-handpicked Justice Department, Eisen said.

“The committee has a vitally important role to play in explaining to the public why this is deserved as a matter of evidence and of law,” said Eisen, who worked in the Obama White House.

PolitiFact watched all of the committee hearings, here are some of the highlights.

Trump knew he lost the 2020 election, but publicly claimed victory

The committee presented evidence that Trump knew he lost the 2020 presidential election to Joe Biden, but publicly denied it.

As early as July 2020, according to what Trump campaign manager Brad Parscale told investigators, Trump was talking about declaring victory regardless of the actual votes.

While the results were still counted, Trump falsely claimed victory.

“We’re going to win this,” Trump said. “As far as I’m concerned, we’ve already done that.”

But privately, Trump acknowledged he lost, as testimonies from several White House officials showed.

About a week after the election, Alyssa Farah, then White House communications director, said she walked into the Oval Office. Trump was watching Biden on TV.

“He said, ‘Do you think I lost to this terrible guy?'” Farah told investigators.

White House officials and Attorney General Bill Barr told the committee they also told Trump there was no voter fraud.

Trump oversaw efforts to cancel the election

Multiple hearings showed how Trump was intimately involved in efforts to void the 2020 election, from urging Georgia election officials to “find” just enough additional Trump votes, to pressuring the vice president. Mike Pence to reject individual state results.

Committee Vice Chair Liz Cheney, R-Wyo., said each item had something in common.

“Donald Trump participated in each in a substantial way and personally supervised or directed the activity of those involved,” she said.

Arizona House Speaker Rusty Bowers, a Republican who wanted Trump re-elected, rejected Trump’s personal call to call a special session to revoke the results that confirmed Biden’s victory.

Georgian Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger told the committee that Trump’s claims about thousands of ineligible voters (underage or deceased) were unfounded. “They said there were over 66,000 underage voters, we found there were actually none,” Raffensperger said.

On December 14, 2020, as battleground states certified their presidential election results, state Republican lawmakers and officials from the party supporting Trump decided they too would gather as pretend voters to sign certificates. falsely attesting that Trump had won and submitting them for approval by Congress.

It was part of a plan by Trump aides to give Pence a pretext to nullify official Electoral College votes on Jan. 6, 2021.

Trump’s White House chief of staff, Mark Meadows, and Trump’s attorneys, Rudy Giuliani and John Eastman, attempted to organize the fake voters lists.

Trump pushed rioters to the Capitol

By mid-December 2020, Trump was out of options. He had lost 60 of 61 legal challenges to state election results. His top campaign and White House advisers were telling him there was no evidence of significant fraud and that he should be prepared to concede. But Trump was unwilling to admit defeat.

A pivotal moment came on Dec. 19, when Trump tweeted at 1:42 a.m. that there would be a large protest in Washington, DC, on Jan. 6, 2021, and it “will be wild.” It was one of more than a dozen tweets the president sent promoting the event.

The Proud Boys and Oath Keepers, two armed groups of alt-right activists, joined conspiracy theorists and everyday Americans in spreading Trump’s invitation on social media.

Trump and his team saw potential for violence on January 6

What emerged from the hearings was a photo of a president and his entourage who knew violence was likely on Jan. 6, 2021, and acted as if the rioters who rushed to the US Capitol were doing nothing wrong.

Meadows’ assistant, Cassidy Hutchinson, described a conversation with Meadows on the night of January 2, 2021. She had just accompanied Giuliani out of the White House. As he was leaving, Giuliani asked her if she was excited about Jan. 6 and said, “We’re going to the Capitol,” Hutchinson recounted.

Intrigued, Hutchinson said she asked Meadows what Giuliani meant.

“There’s a lot going on,” Meadows said, according to Hutchinson. “Things could get really, really bad on January 6.”

Hutchinson said days before Jan. 6, the National Security Adviser and the Secret Service received information about violence and weapons expected on Jan. 6.

Minutes before Trump spoke to supporters Jan. 6 on the Ellipse, a park south of the White House, Hutchinson said, Trump expressed anger that the secure space in front of the stage was not packed with people. . When told that many people didn’t want to go through security because they would have to give up their guns, Hutchinson said Trump was dismissive.

“They’re not here to hurt me,” Trump said, according to Hutchinson.

She said Trump also ordered the removal of security metal detectors: “Let the people in. They can walk to the Capitol from here.”

Trump’s advisers disagreed with his actions on January 6

Two former White House staff members testified to the chaos inside the White House that afternoon. National Security Council member Matthew Pottinger resigned that day, despite Trump’s first tweet after the riot began calling for no peace.

Pence refused to comply with Trump’s plan to reject electoral votes from a handful of states, a move that would negate Biden’s legitimate victory.

Deputy Press Secretary Sarah Matthews told the committee that Trump’s initial tweet “felt like he was pouring gasoline on the fire.”

The committee detailed how Trump’s daughter and adviser, Ivanka Trump, tried to persuade her father to tell the rioters to stop. So did the friendly Fox News hosts who always appreciated an open door to the president, Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy, R-Calif., and top White House lawyer Pat Cipollone.

Trump sat idle for hours during the violent attack

Trump made no effort to contact security forces during the Jan. 6 rampage. The committee showed video of House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, D-California, and Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer, DN.Y., calling for nearby National Guard and police reinforcements.

The committee detailed the 187 minutes that passed before Trump sent a video message telling his supporters to leave the Capitol. White House officials testified that they tried to get him to act sooner.

As the riot unfolded, Trump instead tweeted that Pence lacked “courage.”

Republican congressional leaders and Fox News pundits contacted Meadows to ask him to ask Trump to call the rioters. Trump didn’t tell the rioters to go home until 4:17 p.m., while praising them: “We love you. You are very special.”

PolitiFact Senior Correspondent Louis Jacobson contributed to this article.

