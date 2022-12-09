Was Paul Whelan detained in Russia during the Trump administration?





To claim:

Former US Marine Paul Whelan was incarcerated in Russia in 2018 during Donald Trump’s US presidency.

Evaluation:

As basketball star Brittney Griner was released from Russia in a prisoner swap, many have wondered why the same hasn’t been done for Paul Whelan, a former U.S. Marine convicted of espionage in Russia. Griner returned to the United States on December 9, 2022, after being detained for months in Russia on drug charges. His release was part of a one-for-one prison swap for international arms dealer Victor Bout.

Former US President Donald Trump posted on his Truth Social account: “What kind of deal is it to trade Brittney Griner, a basketball player who openly hates our country, for the man known as ‘Merchant of the death ” […] Why was former Marine Paul Whelan not included in this totally unilateral transaction? He was reportedly released on request. What a “stupid” and unpatriotic embarrassment for the USA!!!”

However, the media pointed out that Whelan was detained in Russia in 2018 during the Trump administration. The Washington Post reported on Jan. 1, 2019, that Whelan was arrested on Dec. 28, 2018. His family said he was in Russia for a friend’s wedding, which took place at an upscale Moscow hotel on December 28, the day he was detained. Russia accused him of being on a “spy mission”.

The US ambassador to Russia was allowed to visit Whelan shortly after his detention, and Mike Pompeo, who was US secretary of state at the time, said the government demanded his immediate return.

Pompeo would continue to champion Whelan’s return under the Trump administration, issuing a statement in 2020 on his sentencing, saying Whelan’s treatment was “appalling” and demanding his “immediate release.”

But during his administration, Trump himself has remained largely silent on Whelan’s case. In the summer of 2019, Whelan appealed to Trump from a glass cage during a court appearance, saying “Tweet your intentions.” But the president remained silent even as Elizabeth Whelan, Paul’s sister, pleaded at length on Capitol Hill for his return. We reviewed Trump’s tweets from a public database and found that Whelan’s name was never mentioned.

According to former Trump national security adviser John Bolton, Griner’s release was not a trade but a surrender, and Trump’s team refused a similar deal for Whelan. In an interview with CBS, Bolton said: “I will just note that Paul Whelan, who was also put in place by the Russians at the end of 2018, so when I was in the White House, is still in custody. And I will note simply the historical fact that the possibility of a Bout-to-Whelan trade existed at the time, and it was not done, for very good reasons of having to deal with Viktor Bout.

Biden addressed Whelan’s situation when he announced Griner’s return: “Unfortunately, for totally illegitimate reasons, Russia is treating Paul’s case differently than Brittney’s. And while we haven’t been able to secure Paul’s release yet, we’re not giving up. at the top.”

So while Trump criticized Biden for this prisoner swap, we should note that Whelan was imprisoned during Trump’s own administration and Trump refused to give up on Bout in a potential swap at the time. We therefore rate this statement as “true”.

Sources:

Aitken, Peter. “Brittney Griner trade deal leaves Americans Marc Fogel and Paul Whelan wrongfully detained in limbo.” Fox News, December 8, 2022, https://www.foxnews.com/world/brittney-griner-trade-deal-leaves-wrongfully-detained-americans-marc-fogel-paul-whelan-limbo. Accessed December 9. 2022.

“Brittney Griner arrives in the United States after being released by Russia in a prisoner swap for arms dealer Viktor Bout.” CBS News, December 9, 2022. https://www.cbsnews.com/live-updates/brittney-griner-back-us-release-russia-prisoner-swap-viktor-bout/. Accessed December 9, 2022.

Calabro, Elaina Plott. “The American Prisoner Caught Between Trump and the Kremlin.” The Atlantic, November 5, 2019, https://www.theatlantic.com/politics/archive/2019/11/paul-whelan-caught-between-trump-and-kremlin/601411/. Accessed December 9, 2022.

“Family of American arrested in Russia on espionage charges fear for his safety.” Washington Post, January 1, 2019. https://www.washingtonpost.com/world/europe/family-of-american-arrested-in-russia-on-spy-charges-fears-for-his-safety/2019/01 /01/418f5baa-0dbd-11e9-84fc-d58c33d6c8c7_story.html. Accessed December 9, 2022.

Fun, Katherine. “Trump attacks Biden for not doing something he failed to do himself.” Newsweek, December 8, 2022, https://www.newsweek.com/trump-attacks-biden-not-doing-something-failed-himself-1765786. Accessed December 9, 2022.

Mackinnon, Amy and Elias Groll. “Why doesn’t Trump talk about the American imprisoned in Russia?” Foreign Policy, January 4, 2019. https://foreignpolicy.com/2019/01/04/why-isnt-trump-talking-about-the-american-jailed-in-russia/. Accessed December 9, 2022.

“Statement by Secretary Pompeo on Sentencing of U.S. Citizen Paul Whelan in Russia.” U.S. Embassy and Consulates in Russia, June 15, 2020, https://ru.usembassy.gov/press-statement-michael-r-pompeo-secretary-of-state-the-conviction-of-us-citizen- paul-whelan-in-russia/. Accessed December 9, 2022.

“‘It’s not a trade, it’s surrender’: John Bolton takes flamethrower to Brittney Griner deal as ‘huge win for Moscow’ over Biden.” Mediaite, December 8, 2022, https://www.mediaite.com/tv/this-is-not-a-swap-this-is-a-surrender-john-bolton-takes-flamethrower-to-brittney-griner – deal-as-huge-win-for-moscow-over-biden/. Accessed December 9, 2022.

‘Trump ‘denied prisoner swap between Paul Whelan and Viktor Bout years ago’. The Independent, December 9, 2022, https://www.independent.co.uk/news/world/americas/us- politics/paul-whelan-viktor-bout-trump-prisoner-swap-b2242240.html. Accessed December 9, 2022.

“US Ambassador Visits American Paul Whelan as Trump Administration Questions Detention.” USA TODAY, January 2, 2019. https://www.usatoday.com/story/news/world/2019/01/02/paul-whelan-russia-espionage-mike-pompeo/2461869002/. Accessed December 9, 2022.

“Who is Paul Whelan, the former US Marine detained in Russia?” Washington Post. www.washingtonpost.com, https://www.washingtonpost.com/world/2022/12/08/who-is-paul-whelan/. Accessed December 9, 2022.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.snopes.com/fact-check/paul-whelan-russia-trump-administration/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos