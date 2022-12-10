Why Xi Jinping changed his mind on Zero COVID

On Wednesday, the Chinese government announced a reversal of a wide range of policies that underpinned its zero covid approach to the pandemic. After weeks of protests across the country, Xi Jinping’s regime will ease mass testing and try to limit quarantines and lockdowns. (The protests began after a fire in Xinjiang killed at least ten people, citizens wondering if the violence covid(19 policies had hampered a rescue effort.) Xi’s new tactic, while potentially defusing protests and giving the Chinese economy more breathing space, will also likely lead to a significant covid epidemic. (A recent model estimated at one million deaths over the next few months.)

To talk about the protests and what’s next for China, I spoke by phone with Victor Shih, an expert on China politics who is on the faculty of the UC San Diego School of Global Policy and Strategy. During our conversation, which has been edited for length and clarity, we discussed whether the change in policy was directly caused by the protests, how Xi exercised control over the Chinese economy and complex calculations behind the governments. covid strategy.

Were these policy changes announced because of the protests or for economic reasons?

We don’t have many details. But, as far as some of us can piece together, there has been a debate among high-level leaders. And we can certainly see the debate among experts advising the Chinese government on the degree of openness. For a long time, there has been a party that has strongly argued for the pursuit of a zero covid Politics. But in recent months, even before the protests began, Chinese government experts have increasingly spoken out in favor of a more relaxed approach, emphasizing vaccination rather than draconian levels of quarantine. And I think the protests may have tipped things a bit more in favor of open camp, or at least some degree of openness. It is unclear at this stage how much openness there will be.

It really speaks to the challenge of an authoritarian government, especially a kind of dictatorship that controls all forms of media, and has explicitly ordered the media to obey whatever the government wants to impart. Sometimes even the Politburo itself does not receive much information about the level of satisfaction or dissatisfaction of the population. It took something like a multi-city protest to really impress on Xi Jinping that there may be a wave of demand for a more relaxed approach.

Your answer implies some debate about this, that it’s not just Xi who makes these decisions on his own. Is that how you see it?

At the highest level, among the members of the Politburo Standing Committee, it is not known whether there was a debate. I suspect there was no open debate, but someone must have pushed some of that expert opinion to the Politburo level for the openness that was happening so quickly. Background material on why the opening is potentially justifiable, and potentially not so disastrous for China, must have been there already, otherwise it wouldn’t have happened so soon after these protests.

I think someone like Sun Chunlan, who is in charge of health policy in China, must have read a lot of this briefing paper. It’s unclear if she was in favor of more openness to begin with. In fact, I think that may not be the case. It may have been someone else who pleaded for greater openness. Rumor is that Wang Huning, who is a Politburo [Standing] A member of the committee, and adviser to Xi Jinping since taking office, was or was the person who pushed for a more relaxed approach to covid. But these are just rumours.

How do you understand the arguments for greater openness? I guess it’s not about worrying about restricting people’s freedoms, and it’s more about economics.

Yes, I think the economy, youth employment and the general discontent of the middle class and upper middle class city dwellers are all important concerns for the regime. Geopolitical competition with the United States and domestic social stability are two issues that we know Xi Jinping and other leaders care about deeply.

Economically, the engines of growth in China are investment, consumption and export. Exports are doing well, although they are weakening as US demand for Chinese goods weakens. But the export of the last two years has really supported growth in China. Because the rest of the world has been partially locked down ourselves, we’ve really had very strong demand for goods made in China, especially PPE investment has come down a lot due to a deleveraging campaign in the real estate sector, which led to huge declines in real estate investment. There has also been a slowdown in infrastructure investment as it is financed by the sale of land at the local level. The land does not sell.

On top of that, successive waves of shutdowns have led to a dramatic drop in retail sales and consumption, and really many service sectors that employ a lot of people. These successive waves of closures have destroyed the restaurant sector, which is creating strong pressure on employment. In urban China, the majority of young people and university graduates do not work in the technology sector. Either they go into government or they go into some sort of service sector. The entire service sector has been hit hard due to the shutdowns. So this widespread youth unemployment and the expectation of unemployment has led to protests even on college campuses, and it’s something China hasn’t seen on such a scale since 1989.

How the covid did this era influence or shape Xi’s broader economic legacy?

Certainly, its handling of national affairs has caused enormous damage to private entrepreneurship in China. Private tech companies in China have seen a decline in their stock market valuation of nearly $3 trillion. That’s a big number. Xi Jinping’s perspective is that private capital is important as long as it makes China richer and also more technologically advanced. But if it becomes so big that it challenges the power of the Party, it is intolerable. Eventually, whoever was in charge of China would have clashed with the private sector in one way or another. But Xi Jinping truly believed in Party power, and he exercised it fully to rein in the private sector.

Until the spring of this year, economically, the governments covid this approach worked because of the strength of the export sector. Now, with the greater openness of the economy, those infected can remain in home quarantine. This is a big change from previous policies. Hopefully, economically, this will improve the outlook. I suspect that will be the case to some extent.

As we know, because we’ve been through this many times, the problem comes a month or two later. There will be a massive wave of covid infections, and that means there will be a lot of people with heavy symptoms, and inevitably there will be a lot more deaths covid– deaths related to what China is used to. Does Xi then restore a very draconian confinement? Is he going to a partial level of lockdown, but is he going all the way? It’s not clear at this point. So far, the optics are good. There is an opening. People are a little more satisfied, a little less frustrated. For next month, it’s going to be good. But when China receives this massive wave of infections and hospitalizations, what will Xi do?