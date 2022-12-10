Industry welcomes delay to junk food ad ban, but says it’s still ‘bad policy’

The government is facing a fresh wave of criticism – from both the advertising industry and campaign groups – as it again pushes back plans to ban junk food advertising before the turning 9 p.m.

Although the industry welcomes the delay, they are still urging the government to remove the ban in favor of alternative methods of tackling obesity. Meanwhile, health groups called the further delay ‘shameful’.

The ban on advertising foods high in fat, salt and sugar (HFSS) will now only come into effect in 2025. It was originally due to come into effect from January 2023, but was delayed by the former Prime Minister Boris Johnson in May. It has now been pushed back further by current Prime Minister Rishi Sunak.

ISBA chief executive Phil Smith agrees with the government’s decision to delay the ban, but suggests the time is being used to ‘rethink’ how to tackle obesity.

It urges the government to stop viewing the advertising ban as a ‘silver bullet’ because ‘evidence shows that such restrictions would make no difference to obesity levels in children’.

“This is the right decision for advertisers who faced an impossible task to comply with these restrictions. Political uncertainty over the past year has meant that there is no designated regulator for these metrics, no guidance, and no clarity on what products would be affected or what kind of ads would be acceptable to run in. Getting them into effect in 2023 or 2024 would have been unachievable,” Smith says.

“Rather than hitting bans and watersheds, the government should be thinking about targeted intervention, promoting food education and investing in physical activity that would really move the dial.”

Stephen Woodford, CEO of the Advertising Association, agrees that while the delay is “helpful” for planning purposes, he also thinks it is still “bad policy and will do nothing to tackle obesity”.

“Addressing obesity challenges in this country requires well-funded, multi-faceted programs that focus on changes in local communities, not population-wide, untargeted approaches like ad bans,” he adds.

While the delay will give businesses more time to “get used to” the new rules once they are clarified, Richard Lindsay, IPA’s director of legal and public affairs, said the organization remains d believe that “advertising restrictions will do nothing to address childhood obesity and that the focus should be on its root causes”.

Health claims

Katharine Jenner, director of the Obesity Health Alliance, said: “Delaying advertising restrictions on junk food is a shocking decision by the government, with no valid rationale, other than giving a flimsy excuse that companies need more time to recover. prepare and reformulate. ”

She points to a study published yesterday which shows that cases of type 2 diabetes in young adults have risen faster in Britain than anywhere else in the world.

“What more evidence does our Prime Minister need to not delay the implementation of key obesity policies? Research shows that restricting junk food advertisements on TV and online would significantly reduce the number of overweight children,” she adds.

“This is the action of a government that seems to care more about its own short-term political health than the long-term health of children. We urge Rishi Sunak to reverse this attack on children’s health and shorten the deadline until 2024, to at least give children a better chance of growing up healthy.

Meanwhile, the CEO of Diabetes UK calls the delay ‘shameful’.

“This measure is part of a vital toolkit to rebalance health inequalities and these delays directly undermine the government’s own commitments to halve childhood obesity by 2030 and improve the nation’s health. “, says Chris Askew, the boss of the association.

“The environment around us strongly influences our food choices and by delaying a ban on the marketing of junk food, the government is giving the green light to companies to continue bombarding children with advertisements for high-fat foods, salt and sugar, making it unnecessarily difficult to choose healthy options.

He thinks the delay will “disproportionately impact” lower-income households, who he says are targeted with a greater amount of unhealthy food advertising.

“The government’s shameful decision to delay these life-saving measures means people living in the most deprived areas will continue to be pushed into unhealthy options, further reinforcing the health inequalities that exist in rates of type 2 diabetes and diabetes. obesity in England,” adds Askew.

Professor David Strain, chairman of the BMA’s scientific council, agrees the delay could be detrimental to young people’s health, adding that the decision shows a “lack of political will and courage that is difficult to understand”.

“For years we have established the evidence as clearly as possible that current advertising restrictions are not fit for purpose and do not protect children and young people from undue marketing influence,” says Strain.

“Furthermore, the public agrees with us, with 74% of people backing a move to stop junk food ads from showing before 9pm on TV and online.”

In September, former prime minister Liz Truss said she would review the advertising ban, a move that was welcomed by marketing bodies at the time. They urged her to “take a step back, take stock and consider the evidence on whether the 9pm turnaround and the online ban of HFSS products would work”.