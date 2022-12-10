Association of Mature American Citizens Presents President Donald Trump with 2020 Man of the Year Award – AMAC





WASHINGTON, DC, December 9 – The Association of Mature American Citizens [AMAC] members voted for President Donald Trump to be their 2020 Man of the Year but had delayed his presentation due to the pandemic. Rebecca Weber, CEO of AMAC, finally got the chance to introduce him to the former president at an event at his Mar-a-Lago estate on Dec. 1. To say that a majority of association members voted for him is an understatement, Weber said; 42,187 votes were cast, including 34,123 for Mr. Trump, a margin of more than 80%.

In an AMAC magazine report announcing the honor, AMAC quoted President Truman as saying that men make history, not the other way around. In times when there is no leadership, society stands still. Progress happens when courageous and skillful leaders seize the opportunity to change things for the better. Donald J. Trump was, indeed, a skilled leader, according to Weber.

In presenting the award to the former president, she recalled the early days of her administration – the country was in economic disarray and the new president was facing a dangerous global crisis and a political opposition that would stop at nothing to prevent his hit.

That didn’t stop him, Weber recalls. He did what he had to do and that was to make America great again. He cut taxes and regulations, which led to the biggest economy our country has ever seen. He struck new trade deals to defend American workers. He secured our border; rebuilt our army; made America energy independent; and mobilized our country like never before.

Under President Trump’s leadership, America has defeated the ISIS Caliphate, eliminated dozens of notorious terrorists, and brought peace in the Middle East closer to the historic Abraham Accords… He has controlled the cruel Iranian regime and brought North Korea to the negotiating table and stopped its nuclear threats.

Weber concluded his speech by stating that the facts cannot be disputed, and the record is clear…and one day historians will have to say what the American people already know: Donald J. Trump was the most successful president in all of history. American history. .

Prior to the event, AMAC had also collaborated with renowned artist Jon McNaughton on an original painting to present to President Trump. Jon McNaughton is America’s foremost conservative artist. A vocal critic of the left, McNaughton strives to paint images that express his ideas and beliefs. The painting is aptly titled Saving a Generation, a nod to President Trump’s Supreme Court nominations which all voted to overturn Roe v. Wade. The description of the painting states the following: President Donald J. Trump has saved more American lives than any other President in American history. How was it possible? One of the greatest acts of President Donald J. Trump during his presidency was appointing three conservative justices to the Supreme Court of the United States of America. Generations will thank him for his deep respect for the Constitution and the life of every unborn child. The monumental overthrow of Roe v Wade will result in millions of lives saved for generations to come. McNaughton’s purpose behind his painting is to communicate that although American politics is filled with shades and shades of gray, he sees the world through a prism of light and truth. He wants future generations to know exactly how he felt at this time in our country’s history.

Former President Trump was moved by the event and thanked Rebecca for her excellent speech and award. It drew a crowd of 600, including not only the president’s son, Donald Trump Jr., but also a group of friends and high-level politicians. This special evening was memorable, not only for Rebecca and the Association of Mature American Citizens, but also for Donald Trump.

