Prime Minister Modi will not attend annual summit with Putin on Ukrainian nuclear threats

Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi will not hold an annual face-to-face summit with Vladimir Putin after the Russian president threatened to use nuclear weapons in the war in Ukraine, according to people familiar with the matter. The relationship between India and Russia remains strong, but the foresight of friendship at this stage may not be good for Modi, said a senior official with knowledge of the matter, who asked not to be named. due to the sensitivity of the issue. It would be only the second time the leaders of India and Russia have not met face to face since 2000, when the relationship was elevated to a strategic partnership. The summit, which was usually held in December, was only canceled once in 2020 at the height of the pandemic. “It won’t be this year,” Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said of the prospects for a Putin-Modi summit, public news service Tass reported on Friday. India’s decision was clear at a September regional summit in Uzbekistan when Modi urged Putin to seek peace in Ukraine, said a Russian official familiar with the preparations, who asked not to be identified. to discuss matters that are not public. Publicly, the Kremlin has touted India as a key country that hasn’t joined international criticism over Ukraine’s invasion and pushed to step up trade as sanctions cut off flows with the US and Europe. A spokesperson for India’s External Affairs Ministry did not respond to an emailed request for comment. India is quietly reducing its commitment as Russia’s war in Ukraine is well into its 10th month, fueling soaring energy and food prices. Modi’s government is trying to strike a balance between Moscow, a key supplier of cheap arms and energy, and the United States and its allies, which have imposed sanctions and price caps on Russian oil. Since the start of the Russian invasion, India has been one of the biggest swing nations. Modi’s government abstained in UN votes to condemn Putin’s war and refrained from participating in US-led efforts to sanction Moscow, using the opportunity to seize oil cheap Russian. But it has come under pressure from the United States and other countries with which India has aligned itself to counter China’s growing assertiveness along its Himalayan border. The United States recently approved a package of measures to modernize the fleet of F-16 fighter jets of India’s historic rival Pakistan, a move New Delhi has strongly opposed. India has also angered Japan by joining the Russian-led Vostok-2022 war games which took place around a group of islands known as Russia’s Southern Kuriles and the Northern Territories. in Japan – a territorial dispute that dates back to the end of the Second World War. Although India did not participate in the naval exercises, the links were tested. In an op-ed earlier this month marking India’s assumption of the chairmanship of the Group of 20 nations, Modi made a veiled reference to Russia’s war. The world remains “trapped in the same zero-sum mindset,” Modi wrote in the Times of India newspaper. “We see it when countries fight over territory or resources. We see it when supplies of essential goods are militarized.

