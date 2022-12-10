Sanaullah asks Imran and Shahzad Akbar to apologize to the nation





LAHORE: Interior Minister Rana Sanaullah on Friday called on Pakistan’s President Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Imran Khan and Shahzad Akbar to apologize to the nation for using negative tactics to facilitate the release of an article against Prime Minister Shehbaz. Cherif.

Addressing a press conference here on Friday, he said negative tactics were being used to damage the reputation of the Sharif family. He also called on people to recognize those faces which are in their interest, adding that the President of PTI has caused irreparable loss to the country through his actions.

Rana Sanaullah said that negative propaganda had been created on the issue of money laundering, but no charges had been proven against any member of the Sharif family. He said even Britain’s National Crime Agency (NCA) had closed the investigation against Shehbaz Sharif after failing to find any evidence. He said Imran Khan had been fully exposed in the Toshakhana case, adding that all the receipts he had submitted to the courts were found to be fake.

He said Imran Khan was not even able to elucidate the charges against him. He said Farah Gogi was facing Rs 12 billion corruption allegations, adding that Al-Qadir Trust and Toshakhana were big stories of corruption.

He said the National Accountability Act 1999 had been improved so that it could no longer be used for political victimization in the future. The Home Minister claimed that a decision had been taken at the Punjab level of the Pakistani Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) to actively contest the election of the Punjab Assembly, and that preparations for this regard had been launched.

Regarding the party’s election campaign, Rana Sanaullah said that the party had divided the nine divisions of Punjab into three regions, adding that committees had been formed to meet with party leaders and nominate two candidates in each constituency in a two-week period.

He said: The committees will be composed of senior parliamentarians from the PML-N. They will meet practicing MPAs and people interested in standing for election. They will visit each constituency and finalize two candidates from each constituency within two weeks.

He said the committees would then forward their recommendations to the party leadership, which would make a decision on the nominations.

He said Imran Khan had done his best over the past seven months to create instability in the country and challenged the head of the PTI to implement his decision to dissolve the [Punjab and KP] meetings and stop giving dates. He said that the PML-N was ready to face any political situation. The Home Minister said the upcoming elections in Punjab will dispel all doubts of Imran Khan.

He said preparations have been launched to warmly welcome Mian Nawaz Sharif upon his return to the country. He said committees would be formed at union council level to accommodate Nawaz Sharif. PML-N workers, under the name and banner of the trade union council, would arrive in Lahore to welcome Nawaz Sharif,” he added.

He said: “We want the assemblies to complete their constitutional term because we believe in democracy.”

On a question, he said that the general elections would be held on time, but if the Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa and Punjab assemblies were dissolved, the elections would be held in 90 days.

He said that Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif had spoken of an economy charter in the wider interests of the country, but the head of the PTI had never taken it seriously. He said that when Imran Khan launched baseless allegations of corruption against PML-N leaders, he himself was committing corruption at the time.

To a question, he said that the FIRs [first information reports] against Azam Swati and Shahbaz Gill were not registered on a political basis.

On another question, he said that if Suleman Shehbaz extended his support for PML-N in politics, it would be a good addition for the party.

Azma Bokhari was also present.

‘Economy charter’ need hour

Federal Interior Minister Rana Sanaullah Khan said on Friday the economy was the country’s most pressing issue, not elections.

Speaking to a private media channel, he said an “economy charter” was needed today and urged all political parties to come together to work on it.

The interior minister said the talks could end the impasse, leading to resolutions of issues. But, he added, the dialogue must be “unconditional”.

Responding to the question regarding the return of PML-N supremos to the country, Rana said that Nawaz Sharif would return to Pakistan to lead the party’s election campaign. He added that although it is not possible to hold general elections in the country at the moment, the date of the next elections could be discussed with the opposition if they were ready for unconditional talks.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.pakistantoday.com.pk/2022/12/10/sanaullah-asks-imran-shahzad-akbar-to-apologize-to-nation/

