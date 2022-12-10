Reveal Jokowi’s Food Crisis Warning

President Joko Widodo (Jokowi) specifically pointed to the threat of a global food crisis which could impact Indonesia. If this happens, it is considered that it can trigger social and political problems. However, the issue of the food crisis is considered only part of the scenario in the name of certain interests. Is it correct?

The food crisis can trigger social and political problems. This was stated by President Joko Widodo (Jokowi) during the full Cabinet meeting at the State Palace attended by ministers on Tuesday, November 6 the day before yesterday.

The head of state then ordered ministers to be careful and make careful calculations in formulating food policies.

As for President Jokowi’s insistence, it is clear that it did not come from a vacuum. The most reasonable probability seems to have been triggered by the contradictory statements of Minister of Commerce (Mendag) Zulkifli Hasan (Zulhas) and Minister of Agriculture (Mentan) Syahrul Yasin Limpo (SYL).

Not so long ago, it seemed that the two crew members of the Onward Indonesia firm were not united in addressing the rice issue. Initially, Commerce Minister Zulhas said the government’s rice reserves were running out. Therefore, his party is preparing to import to avoid price increases.

However, Agriculture Minister SYL responded by insisting that Indonesia does not lack rice and there is no need to import it.

The NasDem party politician even made an analogy of importing rice by buying clothes.

If you already have clothes, do you need to buy more? Why? Unless you want style, said Agriculture Minister SYL, who appeared to refute Trade Minister Zulhas’ satirical account of rice imports.

He says rice production in 2022 will be the largest according to data released by the Central Statistical Agency (BPS).

Not only the BPS data, SYL’s colleague from the Minister of Agriculture in Ragunan who is also the Assessment and Reporting Data Coordinator of the Director General of Food Crops of the Ministry of Agriculture (Kementan) Batara Siagian also supports statement commander.

Based on existing data, no less than 610,632 tons of rice in mills spread across 24 provinces are ready to be absorbed by Bulog to meet government and commercial rice reserves.

However, the contradiction seemed quite fierce when he went back on the statement of Perum Chief Manager (Manager) Bulog Budi Waseso (Buwas) last Wednesday, November 23.

According to the former head of criminal investigations of the national police, the import plan has been approved by the ministers who have become stakeholder rice affairs in restricted coordination meeting (Rakortas).

The intrigue of opinion at the highest level of government regarding the basic needs of the Indonesian people is of course strange. So why can this contradiction occur? Is it possible that there is some interest in each party’s claims?

Food economy-Politics?

The link between political discourse and food, especially staple foods, seems impossible to separate. Since it has become a vital issue for everyone’s livelihood, the government’s creation of food security is influenced by existing political dynamics and leads to the complexity and urgency of the issue itself.

Warnings and concerns about President Jokowi’s food crisis, which are said to trigger social and political problems, are likely a reflection of the past, which can at the same time be a reference for understanding the general construction of reasons for which food is one of the determining aspects of the policy.

If we examine its substance, food always has a symbolic function. This is consistent with what Alison Perelman stated in her thesis Political appetites.

Perelman departs from Anthony Giddens’ structuring theory of the creation and reproduction of social systems based on an analysis of structures and agents.

In essence, food or especially staple food, as a basic need, has a close relationship with tastes and consumption that reflect individual and social identity.

The things that later became known as patterns of consumption then played an important role in defining shared identity, as well as the structure that then formed from the interaction of these identities.

This essence has become the civilization of modern society with all its complexities. According to Perelman, the interplay of identity in the context of food turns into a symbol of political communication.

One of the concrete examples seems to be reflected in the reality that has occurred in the countries of West Asia and North Africa. Even before the Arab Spring, bread as a staple food became a symbol or a specific variable in times of social and political upheaval.

More fundamentally, the teachings of Confucius also mention adequate food as one of the three main things a king should pay attention to for the stability of his government, in addition to the trust of the people and a strong army.

Specifically on the discourse on food safety or current food security, it seems one cannot be ignored, especially in the midst of a multidimensional crisis like the Covid-19 pandemic.

Moreover, the projection of the availability of rice as a staple food is often an unpleasant conclusion and warning of expert analysis.

The International Rice Research Institute (IRRI), has also had time to publish its policy brief, titled Safeguarding Southeast Asia’s Food System Amid Covid-19which again recalls the threat of food insecurity in the Southeast Asian region.

IRRI predicts long-term food insecurity in the Philippines and Indonesia. Food security is at risk as the rice supply chain, especially imports, has experienced severe disruptions.

Rice-exporting countries, such as Vietnam and Thailand, have difficulty sourcing rice because of problems at home and in trade between countries.

However, the current rice problem is not only fueled by this problem. Referring to a number of variables, there are other suspicious factors that seem to exacerbate the background of rice availability and the machinations of Commerce Minister Zulhas and Agriculture Minister SYL. What is that?

Is the food crisis just pure rhetoric?

In his publication in New Mandala titled Indonesia’s rice racketColum Graham describes how rice has indeed become a variable in Indonesian politics, even at the highest level of the political context.

Price fluctuations and availability of rice since the era of former President Suharto are closely correlated to current political dynamics and intrigue.

There is a special relationship between the political power of elites and para rice merchant or rice traders who define the stability of stocks and prices of the country’s staple food +62.

Meanwhile, C. Peter Timmer in the journal titled Food security in Indonesia: current challenges and long-term prospects explained that food security is always an emotional issue, as chronic hunger, local food shortages and sudden spikes in food prices all drive the public to “do something”.

Food security is said to be an abstract concept but still emotionally strong about what the public wants in relation to this issue.

Regardless of the definition, Timmer said food security correlated to a ticking time bomb of minor aspects of Indonesia’s domestic food management if rice imports were not reduced or banned altogether, had raised concerns among the general public that the country had somehow lost ground in its long-term efforts to support growing domestic demand rice production faster than before.

Political rhetoric is then said to tend to support higher rice prices.

Political parties (political parties) in Indonesia, such as those in the United States (US), Europe and Japan, compete for support of farmers in the name of food security and higher incomes for l family farming. These competitive costs are appalling for consumers, taxpayers, or both.

However, there was a dynamic when political parties and elites changed their rice interests when the time came, especially import policies that were at odds with farmers.

Senior Lecturer in Political Science at the National University of Singapore Jamie S. Davidson in Why rice self-sufficiency has such a hold on the Indonesian public imagination involving imported speech is sometimes like a double-edged sword for politicians.

Take Case Ahead of the 2019 presidential election, Davidson said presidential candidate Prabowo Subianto’s camp had criticized President Jokowi’s government since 2014 as the biggest importer of rice since the New Order regime.

Interestingly, Davidson observed that no Jokowi administration official disputed claims that elements within the Jokowi administration benefited financially from rice imports.

Graham, Timmer and Davidson’s research and analysis can unravel the machinations of Agriculture Minister SYL and Trade Minister Zulhas, which triggered a warning from President Jokowi.

At this point, it is hoped that the food crisis will not actually happen and that the government will no longer be preoccupied with unnecessary debates. It is hoped that it will be possible to revamp rice availability data collection that is accurate and sustainable and comes with support for such complex food infrastructure. (J61)