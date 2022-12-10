Trump: Jewish leaders ‘lack loyalty’ and should be ‘shamed’





(JTA) Former President Donald Trump says Jewish leaders lack loyalty and should be ashamed of themselves, his latest mess with American Jewry, this time over criticism of his dinner with two anti-Semitic figures leading.

How quickly Jewish leaders forgot I was Israel’s best president by far, Trump said Friday on his Truth Social social media platform before making an official statement as part of his campaign for the presidency. of 2024. They should be ashamed of themselves. This lack of loyalty to their closest friends and allies is the reason so many in Congress, and so many others, have stopped supporting Israel.

This isn’t the first time Trump has accused American Jews of being disloyal, but in the past he has said they weren’t loyal enough to Israel, not to other bigger friends. Calling Jewish leaders instead of Jewish voters Democrats is also a new rhetorical point.

In 2019, Trump said that any Jew who votes for a Democrat shows complete lack of knowledge or great disloyalty.

The statement comes less than three weeks after a dinner hosted by Trump with Nick Fuentes, who questions the Holocaust and is called a white supremacist by the Anti-Defamation League, and Kanye West, the rapper who now goes by the name Ye and who for months peddled a steady stream of anti-Semitic invective.

Mainstream Jewish groups castigated Trump, but so did Republicans, including a number of Jewish Republicans who were close to him and defended him in the past.

Trump’s message was attached to an op-ed by Wayne Allyn Root, a Jewish-born evangelical Christian who defended Trump in 2019, the first time the former president said Jews were disloyal.

In the op-ed, which has appeared on various right-wing platforms, Root, as he has done in the past, emphasizes his Jewish roots: Let me start with a disclaimer: I am Jewish. Root repeats the arguments Trump made in his defense of the West-Fuentes meeting: that the former president is more pro-Israel than the Democrats, that West is an old friend who had issues and he didn’t know who was Fuentes.

