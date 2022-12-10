Xi Jinping to hold Arab summits during Saudi Arabia trip

Chinese President Xi Jinping will meet Arab leaders at summits in Riyadh on Friday after striking a series of deals with Saudi Arabia, strengthening ties as the top oil exporter tussles with Washington.

The leader of the world’s second-largest economy will hold talks with regional leaders on the third and final day of his trip, only his third trip outside China since the start of the coronavirus pandemic.

After talks with King Salman and his 37-year-old son Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman, the de facto ruler, both sides stressed “the importance of stability” in oil markets – a sticking point with United States, which has urged the Saudis to increase production.

In a joint statement, they also spoke of “focusing on emissions rather than sources” in tackling climate change, the approach championed by the resource-rich Gulf monarchies.

Forty-six agreements and memorandums of understanding have been announced on everything from housing to Chinese language instruction. Both sides seek economic and strategic benefits by deepening cooperation.

However, few details have emerged despite a Saudi media report on Thursday that around $30 billion in deals would be signed during Xi’s visit.

The two sides “stressed the importance of continuing joint action in all fields, deepening relations within the framework of the comprehensive strategic partnership between the two countries and reaching new and promising horizons,” the statement said.

Xi’s visit comes at a time of tension between Saudi Arabia and the United States, its longtime partner and security guarantor, over oil production, human rights issues and regional security. .

This follows US President Joe Biden’s trip to Jeddah in July, ahead of the midterm elections, when he failed to persuade the Saudis to pump more oil to calm prices.

“Prestigious” trade agreements

On Friday, Xi is due to hold talks with the Gulf Cooperation Council, made up of six resource-rich countries, and attend a broader China-Arab summit.

The Gulf countries, Washington’s strategic partners, are strengthening their ties with China as part of a shift to the East that involves the diversification of their economies dependent on fossil fuels.

At the same time, China, hard hit by its COVID-related lockdowns, is trying to revive its economy and expand its sphere of influence, including through its Belt and Road Initiative, which funds construction projects. infrastructure around the world.

Officials provided few details on Friday’s agenda, but one potential area is a China-GCC free trade deal that has been under discussion for nearly two decades.

“China will want to end long negotiations because FTAs ​​with major trading blocs are a matter of prestige for Beijing,” said Robert Mogielnicki of the Arab Gulf States Institute in Washington.

“It is not so straightforward for GCC states, which seem more invested in advancing bilateral relations and are engaged in varying degrees of regional economic competition with their neighboring member states.”

A breakthrough on the trade pact could help Saudi Arabia, the Middle East’s largest economy, diversify its economy in line with the Vision 2030 reform program championed by Prince Mohammed.

Still, Mogielnicki said the meaning of the announcements made during Xi’s trip would only be clear if the plans became reality.

“When it comes to China’s bilateral relations with the Gulf and the wider Middle East, it should be remembered that signing memorandums of understanding and making investment pledges is much easier than actually committing capital. “, did he declare.

Xi’s trip has already earned a rebuke from the White House, which has warned of “the influence China is trying to develop in the world”. Washington called Beijing’s goals “not conducive to preserving the rules-based international order.”