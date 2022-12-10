Federal judge denies Justice Department request to hold Trump team in defiance of classified documents





A federal judge on Friday did not grant the Justice Department’s request to hold former President Donald Trump’s office in contempt for failing to comply with a grand jury subpoena demanding the return of documents with classified marks, according to a source familiar with the matter.

The decision was made during a closed hearing at a federal courthouse in Washington, D.C.

The Justice Department declined to comment.

Trump’s attorneys did not comment, but a Trump spokesperson said in a statement that the former president “and his attorney will continue to be transparent and cooperative, even in the face of the highly militarized and militarized witch hunt.” corrupt Justice Department.”

The DOJ contempt request, which was first reported by The Washington Post, came after Trump’s attorneys recently discovered at least two documents bearing such marks in a storage unit in West Palm Beach, in Florida.

The storage unit is not far from Trump’s resort at Mar-a-Lago, where the FBI executed a search warrant in August after obtaining information that Trump had kept documents with marks of classification even after being hit with a grand jury subpoena for their return in May. .

That search revealed more than 100 documents bearing such marks, including some marked top secret, in a storage room at Mar-a-Lago and in Trump’s office there.

After receiving the subpoena, Trump’s attorneys returned a number of documents, including some with classified marks in early June, and told the Justice Department in a letter that all documents with such marks had been fired.

The new documents were found after Trump’s attorneys hired an outside firm to search the warehouse and other locations last month.

After Trump left the White House, his office arranged with the Federal General Services Administration to have six pallets of boxes moved from a storage facility in Virginia to West Palm Beach and Mar-a-Lago in July 2021, the GSA emails previously obtained by NBC’s news broadcast. The pallets were delivered in August 2021, including four to the warehouse and two to Mar-a-Lago, according to the emails.

The Justice Department conducted what it described as an active criminal investigation to determine whether national security information was mishandled, as well as possible obstruction of justice.

Trump denied any wrongdoing and claimed he had declassified the documents and that they were his personal property. Under federal law, official White House records are federal property and must be turned over to the National Archives when a president leaves office.

Friday’s hearing on the DOJ request and the legal arguments behind it were kept secret because it involved grand jury proceedings. All of Chief U.S. District Judge Beryl Howell’s orders in the case, including those resulting from Friday’s closed hearing, would also likely be filed under seal.

NBC News was part of a press coalition that unsuccessfully requested access to the hearing. The coalition argued in a letter to Howell that the proceedings should be public, in part because lawyers for Trump and the government have already acknowledged in court documents that there is a pending grand jury action.

Trump attorneys Timothy Parlatore, James Trusty and Evan Corcoran were seen entering the judge’s chambers around 2 p.m. ET on Friday, and they left the courthouse shortly before 3:30 p.m.

Corcoran wrote the June letter certifying that all documents with classification marks had been returned, NBC News previously reported.

The hearing comes a day after Trump’s civil suit demanding a court-appointed special chief review of documents recovered by the federal government in August was formally dismissed by a federal appeals court. The move allows DOJ investigators to finally review the 11,000 documents they recovered in August that did not have classified marks.

The same court, the 11th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals, allowed the DOJ to review more than 100 documents that had classified marks in October, reversing an earlier decision by Aileen Cannon, a Florida federal court judge appointed by Trump.

Liz Brown Kaiser

Daniel Barnes contributed.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.nbcnews.com/politics/justice-department/doj-asks-federal-judge-hold-trumps-office-contempt-return-documents-rcna60996 The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos