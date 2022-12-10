Opinion: Indonesia’s new penal code is a threat to democracy | Comments | DW





Sex sells: Indonesia’s parliament’s ban on extramarital sex in early December made international headlines. However, it has often been forgotten that the reform also severely restricted the right to freedom of expression. The new code prohibits, among other things, unregistered demonstrations, the dissemination of opinions contrary to the ideology of the state and insults to the president or other officials. Anyone who behaves in a hostile manner towards the six officially recognized religions and beliefs in Indonesia, namely Islam, Protestantism, Catholicism, Hinduism, Buddhism and Confucianism, can expect a prison term of up to up to five years for blasphemy. “insult” offense At first glance, everything seemed coherent and politically correct: 77 years after independence from the Netherlands, Indonesia reformed its penal code for the first time, which dates back to colonial times. Jakarta sold the reform as a liberation from the colonial legacy and a much-needed modernization. DW author Rahka D. Susanto of the Indonesia Editorial Team But the reality is different. With the article on “insulting heads of state and state institutions”, the government of Jakarta facilitates the criminalization of its critics. Instead of the announced modernization, the criminal law reform allows arbitrary prosecutions. Indonesia follows the example of Thailand. In the neighboring country, insulting or violating the dignity of a ruling head of state, often a monarch, or of the state itself, has long been considered a criminal offence. Human rights organizations fear that a flexible interpretation of the new penal code will make it easier to arrest opposition members. This could also include monitoring critical comments on social media. Polite or rude? Although criticism and insult are two different offenses, the new text does not contain a precise definition of what constitutes criticism and what constitutes an insult to the government. The government has always stressed that Indonesia is a society that upholds “eastern civilization” and that criticism should be expressed with courtesy. It also raises the question of when something is considered polite or rude. Indonesian Head of State Joko Widodo is expected at the EU-ASEAN summit in Brussels on December 14 Indonesia is a young democracy. The largest Islamic country in the world has only had a law protecting freedom of expression since 1998. Many young people did not experience the era of General Suharto’s dictatorship (1965 to 1998). Because more than 156 million people out of a total of 274 million inhabitants (57%) are under 30 years old. Ironically, the younger generation that grew up in freedom must now fear for their freedom. Only the Indonesian Constitutional Court could stop the dangerous reform. If the chief justices find that the new penal code violates the constitution, which protects the right to speech, it would be a victory for Indonesia’s young democracy. Europe can help protect human rights in Indonesia. EU member states are expected to address Indonesian President Joko Widodo during the South Asian States (ASEAN) summit meeting with the EU on December 14 in Brussels on freedom of expression violations and human rights and demanding change.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.dw.com/de/meinung-indonesiens-neuer-strafkodex-ist-eine-gefahr-f%25C3%25BCr-die-demokratie/a-64034596 The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos