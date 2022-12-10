PM Modi will not go to Moscow for his annual meeting with Putin





PRIME MINISTER Narendra Modi will not travel to Russia for the annual summit with Russian President Vladimir Putin this year, sources have said, citing scheduling issues. This comes against the backdrop of the Russian-Ukrainian conflict, in which India has sought to maintain a diplomatic balance between the two sides.

The annual summit between the Indian Prime Minister and the Russian President is the highest institutionalized dialogue mechanism of the strategic partnership between the two countries. So far, 21 annual summits have been held alternately in India and Russia. The last summit was held on December 6, 2021 in New Delhi. While the annual summits began in 2000, the in-person summit could not take place in 2020 due to the Covid pandemic. Summits usually take place during the calendar year, and with 2022 nearing its end, this year too there will be no in-person summit. Modi and Putin had recently met on the sidelines of the SCO summit on September 16 in Samarkand, Uzbekistan. At that time, Modi told Putin that this is not an era of war and this was also reflected in the recent G20 declaration in Bali. Earlier this week, External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar told Parliament: In Samarkand, the Prime Minister expressed global sentiment when he said this was not an era of war. His statement came in the context of the conflict in Ukraine, where our advocacy for dialogue and diplomacy has been constant and persistent. It also has greater resonance. We have also extended our support to specific concerns, such as the supply of food grains and fertilizers, and indeed to the safety of nuclear facilities. Our position has been widely appreciated by the international community and is reflected in the G20 Bali Declaration. Sources said the two leaders maintained contact through phone conversations. This year, they have had four phone conversations since February 24. Although India has not explicitly condemned the Russian invasion of Ukraine, it has called for an international investigation into the Bucha massacre and expressed concern over nuclear threats issued by Russian leaders. Also at the UN Security Council, India has taken a nuanced position and abstained from voting against Russia in several resolutions since February 24. This, sources say, has so far been a true test of India’s diplomatic tightrope walk. However, Delhi, despite pressure from the West to condemn Moscow’s actions, continued to buy oil at discounted prices, for which Russian leaders expressed appreciation. Also, India’s reliance on Russia for defense supplies accounts for around 60-70% of its supplies, and this has run into difficulties as a result of the conflict.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://indianexpress.com/article/india/no-modi-putin-summit-this-year-after-they-met-in-september-report-8315950/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]ernetmarketingcompany.BizWebsite: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos