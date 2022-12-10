The Bern Convention asks the Albanian government to stop the construction of Vlora airport – Release

The Bern Convention Committee has asked the Albanian government to stop the construction works of Vlora airport, due to the apparent lack of respect for national and international laws.

Vlora airport is being built by a consortium led by a company owned by Kosovar politician Behgjet Pacolli and a Turkish conglomerate linked to President Recep Tayyip Erdogan and the government has said it will create some 27,000 jobs.

However, the project is controversial because it is located on the edge of a protected area, in the flight path of migratory birds, and the development permit was approved before the environmental impact study was carried out.

During the annual meeting of the Standing Committee of the Bern Convention held last week in Strasbourg, the Albanian authorities were asked to suspend the construction works of the Vlora airport project.

“The committee also urges the Albanian government to initiate a comprehensive wildlife monitoring program and incorporate the data into the revised environmental impact assessment report,” says a joint press release from PPNEA, AOS and from EuroNatur.

“By building an airport in a travel corridor of a protected area, the Albanian government is not only destroying the nature of its country but also damaging the natural heritage of the entire European continent,” says Aleksandr Traje, Executive Director of PPNEA in Albania.

The Bern Convention assessed the situation on the ground with representatives of the Migratory Birds Convention and the Agreement for the Conservation of African and Eurasian Waterfowl.

The executive director of AOS, Taulant Bino, called on the Albanian government to stop these plans with negative consequences.

“I call on the Albanian government to obey the decision of the Standing Committee of the Bern Convention and cooperate in the restoration of damaged habitats in the protected area,” Bino said.

The NGOs Albanian Ornithological Society, Protection and Preservation of the Natural Environment in Albania, with the support of Euronatur officially announced the submission of a lawsuit to the administrative court in November to challenge the administrative process for the realization of the project.

They claim that the project and its construction are illegal and point out that it is taking place in one of the most important and biodiverse wetlands in the country.

Vjosa Narta Lagoon is part of the Protected Areas Network, with Protected Landscape status, also known as Important Bird Area (IBA), Important Biodiversity Area (KBA), official candidate of the Emerald Network under the Bern Convention and meets all the criteria to be declared Wetlands of International Importance under the Ramsar Convention.