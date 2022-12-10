Xi Jinping and King Salman bin Abdulaziz Al Saud sign strategic partnership agreement

A comprehensive strategic partnership agreement and harmonization plan have been signed between Saudi Arabia’s King Salman bin Abdulaziz Al Saud and Chinese President Xi Jinping. The two states’ long-term programs have focused on the Saudi Vision 2030 program and China’s Belt and Road initiative, local news agency, Al-Arabiya reported.

China-Saudi Arabia relations

According to local media, the Saudi king had received the Chinese president in the presence of Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman Al Saud. During the meeting of the two leaders, memorandums of understanding were also signed in certain areas, including cooperation on the promotion of Chinese language studies, the facilitation of direct investments, in the field of hydrogen energy as well as in the judicial field. During his visit to Saudi Arabia, Xi Jinping received an honorary doctorate from King Saud University, founded in Riyadh in 1957.

The Chinese president visited the Saudi capital on December 7 where he met with the leaders of the Cooperation Council for Arab States of the Gulf member countries. A 3-day visit from Dec. 7-9 will also feature a China-Arab states summit in which Xi will also take part.

According to the local Saudi news agency, 30 leaders from Arab countries and organizations have been invited to the upcoming meetings in Riyadh. According to the report by Saudi newspaper Al Riyadh, in an article signed by Xi, he wrote that this visit to Saudi Arabia will usher in a new era in China’s relations with the Arab world, with the Arab states of the Gulf and with the Saudi Arabia. Additionally, he continued to speak about the importance of the Arab world and how it is a key force in upholding international equity and justice in the developing world.

Xi added, “The Arab people value independence, oppose outside interference, resist power politics and authoritarianism, and always seek progress.”

Check out photos of the two leaders formally meeting at Yamamah Palace in Riyadh: