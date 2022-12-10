Trump’s Lesson: Character Matters





To be a Never Trumper these days is to wonder if it’s possible to die of complacency. Every day, it seems, a Trump Republican loses another election, or Donald Trump or someone he raised says something obviously unacceptable. It’s hard to resist the temptation to walk around screaming I told you all the time, or at least note, acid, if only someone could have warned them.

But it’s not just about soaking the former president’s apologists as he drags them from one colossal embarrassment to the next. If we had to go through it, we might as well learn or relearn something important.

The lesson is simple. The events of the past two weeks validate one of Never Trump’s key assertions: that character and intellect matter.

Among a certain contingent of Never Trump types of which I was one, the objection to Donald Trump wasn’t really about specific policies (although there were plenty we disagreed with ). Anyone who has actively followed politics for any length of time must at some point hold their nose and vote for a candidate whose politics you don’t like. It’s normal politics. Our objection was that Trump was not part of normal politics.

Nor was it primarily because of the ideological forces of authoritarian nationalism that Trump encouraged and unleashed, for we knew Trump was not an ideologue. He may sympathize with the rhetoric and aims of nationalists and serve many of their purposes, but he is not an ideological fanatic.

No, our basic warning about Trump was about the kind of man he was. It was about how he thinks or doesn’t think, and what he values ​​or doesn’t value.

This concern was dismissed as a mere aesthetic objection to Trump, as if we objected to him because we found his style too low-end, his mannerisms too coarse.

Yet can we really call Trump’s current behavior a cosmetic flaw? The glaring flaws in Trump’s moral character, notable even when measured against the low bar set by other politicians, have clearly made this ongoing disaster inevitable.

When I say character and intellect, by intellect I don’t mean Trump’s intelligence. The problem isn’t that he’s stupid. This is how he thinks and the glaring blind spots where he chooses not to think at all.

Consider the most recent case: Trump declaring the need to end the Constitution so he can be reinstated as president.

So with the exposure of MASSIVE AND WIDESPREAD FRAUD AND DECEPTION working closely with big tech companies, the DNC and the Democratic Party throw you the results of the 2020 Presidential Election and declare yourself the JUST WINNING, or do you have a NEW ELECTION? Massive fraud of this type and magnitude allows for the termination of all rules, regulations and articles, even those found in the Constitution. Our great founders did not want and would not tolerate false and fraudulent elections!

The basis for this allegation of fraud and deception is Elon Musks’ exaggerated posting of internal correspondence on Twitter regarding the sites’ decision, a month before the 2020 election, to briefly block links to a report on the laptop. dropped from Hunter Bidens. Trump took this as proof that the election was rigged and did it in such an extraordinary way that it warrants the suspension of all existing laws.

The facts of the case, on the other hand, are disappointing. Social media junkies might think Twitter is the public square, but most voters still get their news from more traditional sources like newspapers and TV. Or, heaven forbid, Facebook, where the Hunter Biden story was widely shared.

Additionally, Twitter only blocked links to the story for 36 hours, and the move was widely seen to have created a Streisand effect, in which an attempt to delete information only draws more attention. watch out for her.

If Hunter Biden’s story didn’t turn out to be the October surprise that rocked the election, it’s partly because other outlets struggled to corroborate; even the New York Post couldn’t convince its seasoned reporters to touch it. It was also because Hunter Bidens’ crummy personal life was already widely known and few swing voters seemed inclined to transfer their judgment of the son to his father.

At worst, it’s a minor story about a politically biased media company. But the partiality of the press is a complaint as old as the republic itself; you should hear what Jefferson and Hamilton had to say about each other’s diaries. It is not an extraordinary situation that justifies the overthrow of our entire system of government.

But that’s the kind of thought process you or I might go through. It’s an internal flowchart of questions: is it the government doing this, or is it a private company? Was the information actually suppressed or were people still talking about it? Is there strong evidence that this had an impact on the election outcome? And we wouldn’t make general assertions until we answered those questions.

But we all know that’s not how Donald Trump thinks. There is no careful appraisal of the evidence and no attempt to subject his immediate impulses to critical scrutiny.

A normal person has an internal faculty of self-criticism which encourages him to ask difficult questions and to consider counter-arguments. But a long time ago, Donald Trump killed his internal process of self-criticism. The result is a dangerously irresponsible mind without the ability to self-monitor. This is the kind of spirit that will bring us to the brink of insurrection and civil war just to avoid having to admit failure.

Trump’s character flaws aren’t just about how he thinks, but about what he values, and it shows in the other big part of this story: his decision to host a pair of outspoken anti-Semites for dinner. at his hotel in Florida.

The first big embarrassment was that the rapper formerly known as Kanye West brought a surprise guest to dinner, white nationalist provocateur Nick Fuentes. But the former Mr. West had already spouted his own anti-Semitic rants, and the meeting with Trump had been postponed, but only postponed after he vowed to go to Death Con 3 on the Jewish people. The rapper followed his dinner with Trump by loudly declaring his love for Adolf Hitler.

So why was Trump meeting this madman? Here is an account of how it happened:

The attention that drew attention to his guests and thus the subsequent fallout was all but provided by Trump before dinner when he made a grand entrance around 8 p.m. on November 22 to meet his guests.

We saw everyone in the dining room get up and start clapping, and then the president came in, Fuentes told NBC News. He welcomed us and he invited Ye to dinner and Ye said he wanted to take us with him to the table. So we walked in and Ye took pictures with some of the guests in the dining room, then we sat down at the table.

Trump made sure they were seated at his specially reserved table on the patio, in plain sight, according to Fuentes.

Trump is the kind of man for whom there are no moral considerations that outweigh the prospect of having his country club members gawk at him because he meets someone famous. It is the moral core of man.

Confirmation of this comes from one of the other details of this dinner. Trump and Fuentes reportedly got along, and Trump hasn’t said anything really bad about Fuentes and his opinions yet. Why? Because Fuentes sucked him in and told him how awesome he was. As Jim Geraghty said in National Reviews, Donald Trump is okay with evil, as long as evil says nice things about him.

See what I mean about the importance of character?

But it’s not just Trump. Geraghty goes on to describe how Republicans have tried for years to latch on to the former Kanye in hopes of reaping the benefits of his stardom, despite frequent warning signs of his mental and moral instability. Philip Bump offers another insight, including how Tucker Carlson edited an interview with the rapper to delete his craziest claims.

And sure enough, the House Judiciary Committee Republicans Twitter account in recent days decided to delete a tweet proclaiming that the future of the Republican Party would be Kanye. Elon. Asset.

Speaking of Elon Musk, the world’s most flamboyant billionaire has recently developed an interest in conservative ideas. But he immediately bypassed all the sane conservatives and thoughtful classic liberal commentators and went straight to deep conversations with Catturd and a catalog of the internet’s most ridiculous charlatans.

Kanye. Elon. Asset. This seems to sum up the price conservatives will pay and will continue to pay for a long time, because they were too opportunistic in following flamboyant celebrities and willfully sacrificing all concern for principle, character and intellect.

This is a lesson to bear in mind when the Conservatives are tired of losing.

