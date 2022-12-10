Trump accuses Jewish leaders of lacking ‘loyalty’





Former President Trump accused Jewish leaders of disloyalty on Friday, amid continued fallout from his dinner with white nationalist and Holocaust denier Nick Fuentes.

How quickly Jewish leaders forgot I was Israel’s best president by far, Trump said in an article on Truth Social. They should be ashamed of themselves. This lack of loyalty to their closest friends and allies is the reason so many in Congress, and so many others, have stopped supporting Israel.

Trump faced a storm of criticism after his dinner with Fuentes at Mar-a-Lago. He was reportedly about to have dinner with Ye, the rapper formerly known as Kanye West, who brought Fuentes and several other guests to dinner.

The former president has since claimed he was unaware of Fuentess’ views when he arrived at the dinner.

I had never heard of the man, I had no idea of ​​his opinions, and they were not expressed at the table during our very quick dinner, otherwise it would not have been accepted, a- he declared.

However, Trump has also faced a setback over his relationship with Ye, who recently praised Adolf Hitler and the Nazis on Alex Jones’ Infowars program and was suspended from Twitter for posting a photo of a swastika.

The former president has previously made comments similar to Friday’s post, criticizing American Jews for not acknowledging his claims of support for Israel.

No president has done more for Israel than me. Somewhat surprisingly, however, our wonderful evangelicals appreciate this much more than people of the Jewish faith, especially those living in the United States, Trump said in an October post that the White House condemned as anti-Semitic.

Those who live in Israel, however, are a different story. The highest approval rating in the world could easily be prime minister! American Jews need to pull themselves together and appreciate what they have in Israel before it’s too late! he added.

In 2019, then-President Trump also accused Jews who vote for Democrats of showing either a complete lack of knowledge or great disloyalty.

