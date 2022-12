Today in History, December 12, 2022

Today in History Today is Monday, December 12, the 346th day of 2022. There are 19 days left in the year. Today’s highlight in the story: On December 12, 2015, nearly 200 nations gathered in Paris adopted the first global pact to fight climate change, calling on the world to collectively reduce and then eliminate greenhouse gas pollution, but imposing no sanctions. to countries that have not done so. To this date : In 1985, 248 American soldiers and eight crew members were killed when an Arrow Air charter plane crashed after taking off from Gander, Newfoundland. In 1995, by three votes, the Senate struck down a constitutional amendment giving Congress the power to prohibit flag burning and other forms of desecration against Old Glory. In 2010, the inflatable roof of the Metrodome in Minneapolis collapsed following a snowstorm that dumped 17 inches on the city. (The NFL was forced to move an already rescheduled game between the Minnesota Vikings and New York Giants to Detroits Ford Field.) In 2019, British Prime Minister Boris Johnson led his Conservative party to a landslide victory in a Brexit-dominated general election. In 2020, thousands of President Donald Trump’s supporters gathered in Washington for rallies to support his desperate efforts to overturn the election he lost to Joe Biden; Sporadic fighting broke out between pro-Trump and anti-Trump protesters after dark, and four people were taken to hospital with stab wounds. Charley Pride, the son of Mississippi sharecroppers who became the first black member of the Country Music Hall of Fame, died in Dallas at age 86 from what a spokesperson said were complications from COVID-19. John le Carré, the former spy whose novels defined the Cold War spy thriller, has died in England aged 89. Ten years ago: North Koreans were dancing in the streets of their capital, Pyongyang, after Kim Jong Un’s regime successfully fired a long-range rocket in defiance of international warnings. Pope Benedict XVI sent his first tweet from his new account; it read, Dear friends, I am happy to get in touch with you via Twitter. Thank you for your generous response. I bless you all with all my heart. The Associated Press

