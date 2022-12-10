China. The end of the zero covid policy. Xi Jinping Cracks Under People’s Pressure Because It’s Getting Him Nowhere

Barely a month after taking power, Xi Jinping openly exposes himself to ridicule. Under pressure from street protests, Beijing has begun to withdraw from the “zero Covid” policy, which is supposed to prove the Chinese leader’s infallibility. This is just a symbol of the deep problems plaguing China, compounded by its frustrated economy. There are many signs that Xi Jinping has tightened his grip on the controls as the Chinese ship goes nowhere and the crew loses sight of the mainland.

The “zero virus” policy was supposed to be proof of the superiority of the Chinese regime over the West. When ItaliansOr Germans, French or Americans who died in the thousands in crowded hospitals in early 2020, China They used their oppressive and undemocratic power and brutally forced people to stay at home. Beijing was winning: it was more effective in protecting its citizens against the new virus. Since “Zero Covid” seemed to work, this policy was personally endorsed by Xi Jinping – that is, a good way to create the image of an infallible leader.

After 2.5 years, it turned out that the West had won against him COVID-19[feminine], producing effective vaccines and accurately predicting that the epidemic will not stop. Life is almost back to normal. Meanwhile, China is trapped with no way out: it has no good vaccines or herd immunity, and it faces millions of deaths if it emerges from epidemiological isolation. Xi Jinping in October and November pointed this out The virus eradication policy is a success and will be maintained. A few weeks later, his remarks sounded like a joke and the government cracked under the pressure of the people and Officially announce a change to this policy. flawless “Helmsman”, as Xi Jinping was called By willingly referring to the personality cult of the Mao Zedong era, he exposed himself to ridicule in front of the whole nation.

Although it seems innocuous at first glance, what power has never changed its policy? – In China, it is a symbolic event for the conditions of the whole country. For decades, the Chinese have accepted the Communist Party’s oppressive power in exchange for good governance and economic growth. As long as life improves, there is no need to check who is in power and why. However, the “zero epidemic” policy, which ended in bitter failure, simultaneously hits the two pillars on which the Chinese system is based: economic development and faith in good party governance. For the first time in years, the Chinese people’s faith in a rising power that will soon dominate the world has been shaken. Because they saw that they were living in an open-air museum of the epidemic created by incompetent authorities. The spell breaks and other problems created by this power emerge.

“Down with the Chinese Communist Party!” , Down with Xi Jinping. Demonstration in ShanghaiReuters

Chinese crisis

The biggest of these issues is fitness Chinese economyWhich hasn’t been this bad in decades. Experts have been paying attention to its structural problems for years, which continue to worsen. It can be summed up briefly under four slogans: falling domestic demand, huge debts, overreliance on foreign markets, catastrophic fertility and an aging population. There is no doubt that China’s economic miracle, which lasted more than 40 years, is over, it is over.

– The situation is very difficult, because the growing structural problems of the Chinese economy, which experts have pointed out for years, have combined with extremely unfavorable external factors, – explains Lukasz Sarek, analyst of the Chinese market. These unfavorable external factors include, above all, the decline in external demand and the rapid rise in commodity prices, as well as the growing political tensions, especially in China’s relations with the United States of America.

As the expert points out, the result is that “China’s exports have fallen sharply in recent months”. – In November alone, it fell by 8.7% and the value of Chinese exports is lower than it was a year ago. Analysts say the slowdown is not the result of anti-epidemic restrictions, but rather a drop in global demand for Chinese products. Meanwhile, rather robust exports have been a trickle for China for years, “boosting” its economic performance. And he pointed out that – weakening it reduces the room for maneuver of the Chinese leadership.

But the essence of the problem with the Chinese economy does not lie in the data coming out of it, which is not yet so dramatic, but in the absence of an idea for the future. The Chinese economic model after four decades of “miracle” has simply disappeared and the authorities have no prescription on how to deal with it. Xi Jinping hopes this will revive the domestic market and reorient the economy from export to domestic consumption. However, this plan seems to have failed.

Weak domestic demand. The authorities in Beijing have failed to make it the main driver of the economy, which is not particularly surprising, given that since the start of the pandemic, subsidies have been mainly directed towards supply, rather than demand. There are no programs to stimulate demand in the form of, for example, gift vouchers or large cash transfers for groups particularly affected by the effects of the crisis – explains ukasz Sarek. There are no other ideas for the Chinese economy.

In the absence of serious economic reforms, which even Xi Jinping is too weak to implement, China must grab the razor and bail out the economy with taxpayers’ money. In this case, Beijing could once again resort to public sector investment as the main tool to stimulate the economy, which, even if it has short-term effects, will exacerbate structural problems, the analyst notes.

protests in China

And the economy is not just numbers, it is the real quality of life of the Chinese people. ukasz Sarek points out that the difficult economic situation remarkably translates into financial problems for families, and the income of Chinese people is increasing more and more slowly. “In the first three quarters of this year, average disposable income grew by just 3.2%, just above inflation,” he said. In a country whose citizens are accustomed to GDP growth of 10% per year, this can be a shock.

Beijing is bogged down by the difficult economic situation. When people took to the streets in an unprecedented outburst, the regime forgot its leader’s infallibility and began an official exit from the “zero Covid” policy. A policy that, according to some estimates, led to a drop in Chinese GDP of 2.2 percentage points in 2021, that is, it cost China $384 billion.

– The easing of epidemic restrictions will be a useful incentive to revive the activity of many sectors of the Chinese economy which have been particularly affected by the restrictions imposed – admits ukasz Sarek. – However, it is not enough for China to return to the path of rapid economic growth. He pointed out that the Chinese authorities have been grappling for years with unresolved structural problems, which have become particularly evident during the current crisis.

He also points out that since the Chinese are not immune to COVID-19, the easing of restrictions could hurt the economy in the event of a wave of serious illness. And the number of COVID-19 cases in China is already reaching unprecedented levels. On November 29, the daily number of infections detected exceeded 71,000. For comparison, the number of infections in China is now about 10 times higher than it was at the peak of the epidemic in 2020.

Meanwhile, people took to the streets in November. Because despite the promises of growth, the economy is in recession, and despite the non-epidemic, the epidemic has not stopped. For the third year, Chinese people have been forcibly confined to their homes or lost their jobs overnight, while slowly realizing that the rest of the world is slowly forgetting about COVID-19. The growing frustration is seen especially among young people, who have been brought up in growing wealth, and are now struggling to become independent.

Students demonstrate outside a university in Wuhan. They are protesting against Coronavirus spread restrictionsReuters

– The youth unemployment rate is very high, in October it stood at 17.9% and was slightly lower than in July, when it reached a record high of 19.9% ​​– notes Lukas Sarek. Young people constitute a social group that is particularly sensitive to the effects of the economic crisis, because they are used to living in relative prosperity, have high aspirations and, at the same time, they are under pressure from their parents, many of whom depend on them. In China for earnings it will pay -.

It is thanks to the street demonstrations of Chinese youth that the whole world has witnessed. Not parting with their smartphones, after taking to the streets, they flooded the Internet with photos and recordings of a density that – it seems – exceeded the powerful Chinese censors. As if the Chinese system had enough problems, the Chinese have managed to defeat one of its main tools of oppression and show their displeasure to millions of other Internet users. – As for China, the extent and the way of expressing discontent are enormous and are addressed not only to local authorities, which are a “lightning rod” of social discontent, but also to central authorities and, in general, to how the party manages to fight the epidemic – admits ukasz Sarek.

Loss of trust in the system

The consequences can be very serious. Especially since China, for the first time in decades, no longer lives its belief in a better future. Today, Beijing warns above all of the difficult times ahead and points to the multiplication of external threats. Instead of hoping, the Chinese began to harbor fear – how shocking is this nation? In this context, street protests are not the real problem for Xi Jinping. The real problem is the lack of prescription for the future and the Chinese people’s gradual loss of confidence in their leadership. The failure of the “zero virus” policy could be a mistake for which the Chinese authorities will pay dearly.