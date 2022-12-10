Twitter Files: Donald Trump’s removal from the platform explained in latest version





The latest of Elon Musk’s Twitter Files, a release of additional documents and details regarding the social platform’s internal operations, went into detail about how Twitter handled election-related information in 2020

Journalist Matt Taibbi released details of the company’s internal communications on Friday about how the company’s leadership team, which Taibbi dubbed a “High Speed ​​Supreme Court of Moderation”, made decisions about election-related content during the 2020 election. The thread is part of a series of releases related to Twitter’s permanent suspension of former President Donald Trump.

“Well, show you what hasn’t been revealed: the erosion of standards within the company in the months leading up to J6,” Taibbi said. “Decisions by senior executives to violate their own policies, and more, in the context of ongoing and documented interaction with federal agencies.”

1. WIRE: The Twitter FilesTHE WITHDRAWAL OF DONALD TRUMPPart 1: October 2020 – January 6

Matt Taibbi (@mtaibbi) December 9, 2022

“As soon as they finished banning Trump, Twitter executives started dealing with new powers,” Taibbi charged, alleging the ban gave Twitter absolute power over the executive office. “They prepared to ban future presidents and White Houses, maybe even Joe Biden.” The reporter claimed as much while posting a screenshot of an unknown Twitter employee indicating that Twitter was prepared to suspend or limit government-run Twitter accounts if they were used to ‘evade a ban’. .

6. As soon as they were done banning Trump, Twitter executives started dealing with new powers. They prepared to ban future presidents and White Houses, maybe even Joe Biden. The new administration, says one executive, will not be suspended by Twitter unless absolutely necessary. pic.twitter.com/lr66YgDlGy

Matt Taibbi (@mtaibbi) December 9, 2022

The decision to remove Trump from Twitter was based on “the broader context and narrative” in which the original offensive tweets occurred, according to an employee. The decision was made based on an “intellectual framework” that Twitter had developed, according to Taibbi.

Taibbi also said that some content moderation decisions were made by key Twitter executives, including former trust and safety officer Yoel Roth, legal, policy and trust officer Vijaya Gadde and former legal counsel Jim Baker. The group’s approach was a “Supreme Court of high-speed moderation, making decisions about content on the fly, often in minutes and based on guesswork, gut calls, even Google searches, even in cases involving the president,” Taibbi said.

Roth also met with officials from the FBI, the Department of Homeland Security and the Director of National Intelligence to discuss election security on a weekly basis. He also posted details on a Slack channel where Twitter employees debated details about whether to moderate certain tweets in relation to election misinformation. For example, Taibbi notes an exchange regarding a tweet where former Arizona Governor Mike Huckabee joked about sending out ballots for his “deceased parents and grandparents.”

I agree it’s a joke, said a Twitter employee, but he also literally admits in a tweet a crime.

These decisions were made in an effort to regulate Trump’s efforts to affect the 2020 election. “Twitter, in 2020 at least, was deploying a wide range of visible and invisible tools to curb Trump’s engagement, long before D6 The ban will come after other avenues have been exhausted,” Taibbi concluded.

The Twitter team panicked on January 6, according to Taibbi. On the first day of the Jan. 6 crisis, the company’s “leaders” at least tried to pretend to abide by its dizzying array of rules. On day 2, they started to hesitate. By day 3, a million rules have been reduced to one: go,” the reporter said.

Taibbi’s post is the latest in a series of threads posted by him and fellow journalist Bari Weiss regarding Twitter’s internal machinations. Weiss posted details of Twitter’s “blacklisting” policy on Thursday, while Taibbi provided details of the website’s banning of a New York Post article about Hunter Biden’s laptop. The results have been disputed, with critics arguing that the files revealed no new information about the platform.

