Federal judge refuses to hold former President Trump in contempt of court in classified documents battle





A federal judge declined to take steps to convict former President Trump of contempt of court during a closed hearing on Friday, according to two sources with knowledge of the proceedings.

Friday’s hearing was related to a federal investigation into Trump’s handling of classified documents at his Florida estate, Mar-a-Lago.

Judge Beryl Howell urged attorneys for the Justice Department and the Trump team to settle the case on their own during a 90-minute meeting in federal court in Washington, DC.

The Justice Department has grown increasingly frustrated with Trump’s lawyers in recent months for allegedly failing to comply with a subpoena seeking the return of classified documents in Trump’s possession, sources told FoxNews.

Former President Donald Trump announces he is running for president for the third time at Mar-a-Lago in Palm Beach, Fla. on Nov. 15, 2022. (AP Photo/Andrew Harnik, File)

No orders or public statements were issued following the meeting.

The Justice Department declined to comment.

The US Department of Justice is seen June 11, 2021 in Washington, DC. (Kevin Dietsch/Getty Images)

Trump’s Mar-a-Lago estate was the subject of a search warrant executed in August by agents of the Federal Bureau of Investigation, where classified documents were allegedly in his possession.

Former President Donald Trump speaks at Mar-a-lago on Election Day, Tuesday, Nov. 8, 2022, in Palm Beach, Florida. (AP Photo/Andrew Harnik)

Steven Cheung, Trump’s senior communications adviser, told Fox News Digital that the former president and his attorneys will continue to cooperate.

“The President and his attorney will continue to be transparent and cooperative, even in the face of the highly militarized and corrupt Justice Department witch hunt. Hillary Clinton was authorized to delete and acid wash 33,000 emails after that they were subpoenaed by Congress , but absolutely nothing happened to hold her accountable. If the Justice Department can prosecute President Trump, they will surely go after any American they disagree with. President Trump is the only one standing in the way of the “anti-American militarization of law enforcement,” Cheung said.

Fox News’ Greg Wehner contributed to this report.

Adam Sabes is a writer for Fox News Digital. Story tips can be sent to [email protected] and on Twitter @asabes10.

