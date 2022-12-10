Politics
Saudi crown prince hosts summit with China’s Xi Jinping and Gulf leaders
Saudi Arabia, China Become Comprehensive Strategic Partners as Chinese President Xi Jinping Wraps Up State Visit
RIYADH: Saudi Arabia and China have agreed to strengthen their strategic relations and expand their commercial ties during Chinese President Xi Jinping’s three-day state visit to the Kingdom.
Xi and his delegation held talks with the King of Saudi Arabia, King Salman, Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman and heads of key ministries, resulting in 35 MoUs and agreements worth 30 billions of dollars.
The two sides signed a comprehensive strategic partnership agreement, pledging to support each other’s core interests, sovereignty and territorial integrity, and uphold the principle of non-interference in the internal affairs of states.
Speaking to the media after Xi’s visit on Friday, Saudi Foreign Minister Prince Faisal bin Farhan said deepening relations with China did not mean the Kingdom was turning its back on the states. United States and other Western allies.
He said: Saudi Arabia’s main focus is how to develop economically, and through working with strategic partners, we will continue to find ways to strengthen bilateral cooperation with all.
The Kingdom is a member of the G20 and aims to become one of the world’s top 15 economies. We must be open to cooperation with everyone.
There’s no doubt that working with the world’s second largest economy is vital to Saudi Arabia’s growth, but that doesn’t mean we can’t continue to work with the world’s largest economy.
We strive to work with all major economies and others around the world. By working with various partners, he will ensure the Kingdom’s transition to another level of growth that cannot be achieved by declining opportunities from one country to another.
We must be open to cooperation with others and it is the philosophy of the Kingdoms to achieve mutual interests.
The Saudi side reaffirmed its adherence to the one-China principle at the summit, while the Chinese side expressed its support for the Kingdom in maintaining its security and stability, and rejected any attacks targeting civilians, civil infrastructure, territories and Saudi interests.
We seek to strengthen our comprehensive strategic partnership with China and find ways to develop it beyond trade, Prince Faisal said. The partnership supports the development of the Kingdoms and serves its interests.
On regional and international issues, the two sides hailed the first China-GCC summit and the first Arab-China summit, which were also held in Riyadh on Friday.
Both sides stressed the importance of enhancing cooperation through the Joint Saudi-Chinese High-Level Committee to achieve common goals, strengthen cooperation and intensify communication between the government and private sectors.
The two sides stressed the importance of stable global oil markets and agreed to explore joint investment opportunities in petrochemicals and strengthen cooperation in solar, wind and other renewable energy sources.
They also agreed to cooperate on hydrocarbons, energy efficiency, localization of energy sector components and supply chains, in addition to the peaceful uses of nuclear energy and the development of technologies like artificial intelligence.
In particular, the delegations stressed the importance of deepening cooperation with regard to the Belt and Road Initiative, including participation in energy and investment partnerships and the use of the location of the Kingdom as a regional center.
The two sides welcomed the signing of the harmonization plan between the Kingdoms Vision 2030 social reform and economic diversification program and China’s Belt and Road Initiative.
Xi announced the launch of the Belt and Road Initiative, formerly known as One Belt One Road, in 2013.
The initiative aims to connect East Asian markets and manufacturers with those in Europe through an extensive logistics and digital network spanning Central Asia, the Middle East and North Africa in a modern reimagining of the ancient Silk Road.
China’s Belt and Road Initiative shares the same goal of boosting interconnectivity through cooperation in energy, trade, investment and technology as China’s Vision 2030 program. Saudi Arabia, launched in 2016 by the Saudi Crown Prince.
QUICKFACTS
Saudi and Chinese officials signed a comprehensive strategic partnership agreement, pledging to support each other’s core interests.
Prince Faisal bin Farhan, Saudi Foreign Minister, said deepening ties with China did not mean the Kingdom was turning its back on the United States.
Chinese President Xi Jinping and his delegation on Friday took part in summits with GCC representatives and Arab heads of state.
China is Saudi Arabia’s largest trading partner. Bilateral trade between the two countries reached $87.3 billion in 2021, with Chinese exports to the Kingdom reaching $30.3 billion and Chinese imports from Saudi Arabia totaling $30.3 billion, according to Reuters news agency. $57 billion.
The main Chinese exports to Saudi Arabia are textiles, electronics and machinery, while China mainly imports crude oil and primary plastics from the Kingdom. In the first 10 months of 2022, Chinese imports of Saudi oil reached 1.77 million barrels per day, valued at $55.5 billion, according to data from China Customs.
The delegations agreed to increase the volume of non-oil trade, increase joint investment, increase the capacity of commercial airlines, motivate private sector investment and create an attractive investment environment.
In particular, they agreed to deepen cooperation in the automotive industry, supply chains, logistics, water desalination, infrastructure, manufacturing, mining and financial sector.
The Saudi side said it hoped to attract Chinese expertise to participate in the Kingdom’s upcoming mega-projects, and Chinese companies would open a regional headquarters in Saudi Arabia.
The two sides also welcomed agreements on hydrogen energy, justice, Chinese language education, housing, direct investment, radio and television, digital economy, economic development, standardization , the media, tax administration and the fight against corruption.
The Chinese delegation also expressed its willingness to deepen cooperation in digital economy investment and green development, strengthen cooperation in e-commerce, and explore ways of joint economic and trade cooperation with the Chinese. ‘Africa.
Regarding the common challenge of climate change, the Chinese delegation commended the Saudi Kingdom Green Initiative and the Middle East Green Initiative and expressed support for Saudi Arabia’s application of the circular carbon economy. .
They also agreed to urge developed countries to take their historic responsibilities seriously, meeting their obligations by drastically reducing emissions before the target date, and to concretely help developing countries through financial, technical and capacity building.
Both sides stressed the need to strengthen partnership in communications, digital economy, innovation and space, in order to achieve better digital infrastructure for future generations in both countries.
They also stressed the importance of strengthening cooperation and joint action on the development of air and maritime transport sectors, modern modes of transport and railways, and expediting the completion of studies on the project. of Saudi land bridge.
Both delegations affirmed their determination to develop defense cooperation to fight against organized crime, terrorism and cybercrime.
They also stressed the importance of strengthening health cooperation to combat current and future health threats and pandemics, and agreed to develop cooperation in the fields of heritage, culture, sport, tourism and science.
