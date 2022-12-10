Is Donald Trump losing support from his base?





As Donald Trump campaigns for the presidency again, are his most popular days behind him? Election deniers lost every battlefield race in midterm 2022; some mainstream conservative publications dropped it; and even Trump’s favorite child has withdrawn his public association with his campaign. But on the other hand, most prominent DC Republicans still defer to him; his former Vice President Mike Pence avoids criticizing his former boss; and Sen. Lindsey O. Graham (RS.C.) still enthusiastically praises him, tweeting that Trump’s campaign kickoff speech charts a winning path.

Since Trump’s departure from the White House in January 2021, pollsters haven’t tracked his approval ratings as consistently as they once did. The polls we have are mixed, with some showing continued support for Trump and others seeing a decline. Otherwise, how could we gauge its popularity?

Trump supporters in the general public are known to be extremely online. We can therefore measure the enthusiasm of its fans through their behavior on social networks. Our data suggests that Trump’s staunchest online followers are increasingly less willing to publicly define themselves by their MAGA fandom.

Use of social media biographies as a measure of personal and political identity

Social media biographies function as brief expressions of identity, miniature introductions that include the least someone believes others need to know about them, at least in that representation. We have studied them on a large scale and over time to learn how Americans view themselves and to observe trends in how these self-concepts are changing.

Here at TMC last year, we suggested that Americans were increasingly incorporating their political allegiances into their public identities. We analyzed millions of Twitter accounts over a five-year period and found that Americans routinely add political words to their bios, at the apparent expense of other types of words. In particular, beginning in 2017, Americans on Twitter became more likely to describe their identity as political than religious.

Expressions of identity are different and much stickier than expressions of simple support or interest. The identities of groups of peoples are particularly resistant to change; they tend to be fiercely defended. When an affiliation is incorporated into one’s sense of identity, it becomes definitional. Someone may feel like they don’t just enjoy Pittsburgh Steelers football, but are defined by their allegiance to it, making any criticism of the team a criticism of them. as a person. If Americans are defined by their political teams, one would expect partisan disagreements to become more personal, more intense, and more intractable.

Biden lambasted “MAGA Republicans.” Are they a separate group?

Are Trumps fans disidentifying?

We looked at the biographies of American Twitter users continuously from 2015 to 2022 to see how their self-descriptions have changed. Twitter offers any researcher a random sample of all public tweets, one in 100. US users appear in this sample at approximately 200,000 unique accounts per day. Every tweet has an author, and we use special software to review the profiles of those authors at any time. For many of these users, we have snapshots of their bios at least once a year, every year. For this subgroup in particular, we can observe precisely how their biography (and, in theory, their identity) evolves over the years: what words they add and what words they take away.

When we search for the words Trump or MAGA, we find an interesting pattern. From 2015 to 2020, more and more Twitter users chose to include these terms in their bios. In 2015, biographies featuring Trump appeared in less than two out of 10,000 accounts, and MAGA in less than one. A year later, Trump’s rate had increased tenfold and MAGA had risen from obscurity to overtake thousands of other words in popularity. As you can see in the figure below, this increase continued steadily throughout Trump’s tenure; in 2020, the keywords appeared in more than 70 bios per 10,000 users.

From there, things started to change. Over the past two years, the prevalence of Trump-y bios has declined at about the same rate as it has increased.

Could it be because Trump fans left Twitter voluntarily or not and migrated to other platforms? In other words, are the words Trump and MAGA disappearing from the bios just because these users deleted their accounts entirely? If so, no one has really reorganized their identity; they just left for a more user-friendly platform.

That may be the case, but if so, that would only explain a small portion of the decline. Take a look below at what we found for this subset of users whose bio snapshot we were able to track for eight consecutive years. These users have not left Twitter; they were part of our random sample several times.

And since 2020, far more of them have removed the words Trump or MAGA than added them.

Looking at the data on a daily level, we see that the decline started immediately after Election Day 2020 and then fell particularly sharply in the days following the January 6, 2021 uprising. This is consistent with what d other recent research has revealed.

Peak MAGA and its implications

People in the energy (and environmental) sectors talk about peak oil: the hypothetical point at which the world’s maximum level of oil extraction has been reached, and subsequent returns begin to decline forever. There’s a finite amount of stuff out there, and at one point I’ve tapped into so much of it that each year’s yield is less than the year before.

We’re not there for oil yet, but we may be there for Trump’s enthusiasm. Disclaimer: Twitter demographics are not representative of the entire United States. And of course, unlike oil, which regenerates so slowly that in practice it doesn’t regenerate at all, political fervor is theoretically renewable. A certain feeling can fall asleep but wake up later as strong as ever. Donald Trump has already been struck off, only to get up. But as a candidate who rose to prominence by tapping into his supporters’ aggrieved sense of identity, it’s worth noting that he is now on the way out.

Nick Rogers is a Visiting Assistant Professor of Sociology at the University of Pittsburgh.

Jason Jeffrey Jones (Mastodon: https://nerdculture.de/@jasonjones) is an associate professor in the Department of Sociology and the Institute for Advanced Computational Science at Stony Brook University.

