Sunak’s next U-turn may be to drop Raab’s bill of rights | British Bill of Rights

Dominic Raab’s controversial bill of rights could be scrapped again as a senior Tory MP has said they are confident No 10’s wise leaders will lead the government into another U-turn.

After a series of raids by Rishi Sunak this week over planning and long-promised bills, he has been urged by former justice secretary Robert Buckland to avoid a protracted battle that could take hundreds of hours of time in parliament.

The Prime Minister reportedly told Raab he was willing not to prioritize the bill as he feared it would spark a row between Tory MPs and be blocked by the House of Lords, blocking progress on the bill. other bills.

The Bill of Rights has been Raab’s pet project for years. He proposed it under David Cameron and revived the idea under Boris Johnson before Liz Truss abandoned it during his short-lived administration.

Sunak has promised to bring the bill back, but MPs have yet to start debating it and there is no date for them to start.

The bill is designed to give legal supremacy to the UK Supreme Court and clarify that UK courts can override European Convention on Human Rights rulings to help resolve the impasse over the removal of migrants arriving by irregular means in Rwanda.

It would also impose new restrictions on how human rights can be used in claims against the government.

Buckland, who is a king’s advocate, said he believed Downing Street would pay close attention to the future of the bills.

He said: The Prime Minister is a pragmatist, he has already demonstrated that he is able to listen and adapt and act reasonably, in my view, on a number of energy security issues, for example and this is another example.

At a time when the parliamentary calendar is busy, a bill that was supposed to pass second reading in September has not even arrived. And the parliamentary session will be over in April.

All these questions, I am sure, will figure prominently in the minds of his advisers. And they’ll ask the question and I love the old fuel economy war adage, is your trip really necessary?

I’m pretty sure the wise heads of No 10 will say: Well no, it’s not. Some measure of reform, yes. But not that.

Sunaks’ control over his party came into question this week, as he scrapped the mandatory housing target on Monday, reversed a ban on onshore wind farms on Tuesday and then oversaw the approval of a new coal mine in the face of possible conservative rebellions.

The Schools Bill was also dropped, and no date was given for the publication of the Transport Bill, leaving shortly before the end of the current parliamentary session in the spring.

Buckland said the Bill of Rights was disturbing and should be withdrawn and redrafted or else it would be utterly mangled in Parliament due to unnecessary sections and poor drafting.

I just don’t see what the real purpose of many of these clauses is, he told an event organized by the political journal Chamber. I hope the Prime Minister will be told that he really needs to reduce or withdraw the bill before more damage is done.

Archie Bland and Nimo Omer walk you through the best stories and what they mean, for free every weekday morning Enter your e-mail adress Enter your e-mail adress Register “,”modes”:” “,”newsletterId”:”morning-briefing”,”successDescription”:”We’ll send you the first issue every weekday”}” clientonly=”true”/>Privacy notice: Newsletters may contain information about charities, online advertisements and content funded by third parties. For more information see our Privacy Policy. We use Google reCaptcha to protect our website and Google Privacy Policy and Terms of use to apply.

Dominic Grieve, the former attorney general, also said Sunak was trying to maintain a divided party. He said attempts to reform human rights law had undoubtedly been pushed by a section of the party and seemed to have rather strange, almost talismanic precedents with party members.

Grieve said the justice system was in dire straits and urged the prime minister: Don’t distract yourself by opting into this project, which is likely to benefit the Conservative Party very little.

Sources close to Raab insisted they had not yet dropped the bill and stressed that it remained on the government’s agenda.

Raab has previously claimed the bill is an evolutionary, rather than revolutionary, change to human rights law and a fulfillment of the Conservative Manifesto 2019 promise to update the legislation.

It has been sold as a way to try to fix what the government has described as a broken asylum system and tackle the number of small boat crossings in the English Channel.

If removed, government sources have said some measures could be injected into other pieces of legislation, including one to be unveiled by Home Secretary Suella Braverman in the new year.

Some insiders believe No 10 is awaiting the outcome of an investigation into allegations of bullying against Raab, which he denies.

A source said: Rishi probably calculated the risk of Raab resigning if the Bill of Rights remained in limbo, and judged he wouldn’t since it would look wrong to do so during the investigation. Once that is done, No 10 will be forced to take a stand.

A Downing Street spokesman said: Well, present draft legislation in the usual way.