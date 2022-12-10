Erdogan prepares for another land grab – OpEd – Eurasia Review

On November 19, Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan began launching air, drone and artillery strikes on cities in northeast Syria. In four days, at least 100 strikes were recorded and the Syrian Democratic Forces (SDF), the US-backed force in the region, began reporting military and civilian deaths. Erdogan has now announced that the airstrikes are just the beginning and that he is preparing to launch a ground operation when the time comes.

We are continuing the air operation, he said in a speech to members of his AK party in parliament, and we will crack down hard on ground terrorists, at the most convenient time for us,

He says Turkey is more determined than ever to secure its southern border by seizing a security corridor that runs along it from west to east in territory that is nominally part of sovereign Syria. We have been part of this corridor, he announced, and we will deal with it starting with places such as Tal Rifaat, Manbij and Ayn al-Arab (Kobane), which are the sources of unrest.

The SDF, which includes a large force of Kurdish fighters known as the YPG, is seen by Erdogan as a branch of his National Kurdistan Workers’ Party, or PKK. The PKK, a militant political group seeking independence, or at least autonomy, from the Kurds, has not been opposed to pursuing its political goals through armed attacks in Turkey. Erdogan has been fighting it at home for decades and has outlawed it as a terrorist organization. For several years, he has also been fighting Kurdish militias in northern Syria and Iraq, without distinguishing them from the PKK. What puts Turkey at odds with much of world opinion is that the US, EU and many other Western countries support the Kurdish-dominated SDF in the common fight against the state. Islamic (IS).

Although Erdogan’s air offensive had clearly been planned long ago as a preliminary to a full-scale ground offensive, the trigger was a bomb attack on the afternoon of November 13 in central Istanbul. Six people lost their lives. Official Turkish statements have firmly blamed the PKK and the YPG, although both organizations have denied any involvement in the incident. No group has claimed responsibility. Meanwhile, the Istanbul Prosecutor General’s Office has opened an investigation.

Erdogan’s first military foray beyond Turkey’s borders came in 2016, when his troops invaded the quasi-autonomous region of Syrian Kurdistan, the area known as Rojava. This led to Turkish forces seizing and occupying Kurdish-inhabited territory which he announced was to be a sort of buffer or security zone protecting Turkey’s southern border.

This operation, and the two subsequent attempts, clearly did not satisfy Erdogan. On April 18, 2022, Turkey launched a new ground and air offensive, dubbed Operation Claw Lock, this time against Kurdish militants in northern Iraq. Supported by helicopters and drones, Turkish jets and artillery struck suspected PKK targets, then commando troops crossed into Kurdish-occupied Iraq overland or were transported by helicopter.

It was in August that Erdogan announced that he was planning a new military offensive in northern Syria. He kept his word.

Meanwhile, the SDF, backed by the United States, is preparing for an assault by Turkish forces which Washington says risks not only a break with its NATO ally Turkey, but a resurgence of the state. Islam in Syria. According to the Pentagons Press Secretary: The recent airstrikes in Syria have directly threatened the safety of U.S. personnel who are working in Syria with local partners to defeat ISIS and maintain custody of more than ten thousand ISIS detainees. Islamic State. Immediate de-escalation is needed to ensure the safety and security of personnel on the ground engaged in the mission to defeat ISIS.

In an interview with the Washington Post on November 23, General Mazloum Kobane Abdi, the commander-in-chief of the SDF, arguing that Western pressure could avoid a ground operation, urged Western allies to oppose further Turkish attacks,

It’s no news to anyone that Erdogan has been threatening the ground operation for months, Abdi said, but he could launch the operation now. This war, if it happens, will not benefit anyone. It will affect many lives. There will be massive waves of displacement and a humanitarian crisis.

Russia has added its voice to the call for Erdogan to call off his planned invasion. Talks on the Syrian civil war and the future of Syria are underway between Iran, Turkey and Russia in the Kazakh capital, Astana. On Nov. 23, Russia’s chief negotiator, Alexander Lavrentyev, said Moscow had asked Ankara to refrain from a full-scale ground offensive in Syria. We hope our arguments will be heard in Ankara, Lavrentyev said, and other ways to solve the problem will be found. Sound advice, also applicable closer to home.

There has always been an ulterior motive for Erdogan’s land grabs along its southern border. In addition to weakening his Kurdish adversaries, he is looking for a way to rid Turkey of the millions of Syrian refugees who fled their country during its eleven years of civil war. His idea was to resettle them under the Turkish border in the so-called security zone. The refugees, however, are far from keen on moving to a heavily militarized and crowded war zone, even if it is a return to their homeland, Syria.

If he carries out his plan, Erdogan will undoubtedly improve his political position in his country, before the presidential and legislative elections scheduled for June 2023. It is therefore more likely than not that a new ground offensive by Erdogan will have place and that in addition Due to the widespread disruption and loss of life in northern Syria, a large number of reluctant Syrian refugees will be relocated to its safe area.