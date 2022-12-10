3 Facts About Mangkunegaran Temple, Where Kaesang-Erina Reception Held





Jakarta, CNBC Indonesia – The last son of Joko Widodo (Jokowi), Kaesang Pangarep and Erina Gudono will host a wedding reception at Mangkunegaran Temple Hall, Solo, Central Java. The event will take place on Sunday, December 11, 2022. Here are three facts about Mangkunegaran Temple, summarized on Saturday (12/10/2022): 1. Official Palace of the Duchy of Mangkunegaran ADVERTISING SCROLL TO RESTRICT CONTENT Puro Mangkunegaran is the palace of the Duchy of Mangkunegaran, as quoted by the local provincial government website. Mangkunegaran is a fragment of four Islamic kingdoms of Mataram through the Giyanti Agreement of 1755. The Puro Mangkunegaran complex has several parts like a palace. Because in the middle is the residence of the Mangkunegaran family, and there it is used by the families of the descendants of the prince dukes. 2. The Young Prince is 25 years old Pictured: President Joko Widodo congratulates the inauguration of Gusti Prince Hario (GPH) Bhre Cakrahutomo Wira Sudjiwo as Kanjeng Gusti Prince Adipati Ario (KGPAA) Mangkunagoro X, held at Mangkunegaran Temple, Surakarta City on Saturday March 12, 2022. (Doc): Press Office of the Presidential Secretariat)

The original heir of Pura Mangkunegaran is Prince Kanjeng Gusti Adipati Aryo Mangkunagaro X. The young king was born in Surakarta on March 29, 1997 or is still 25 years old. Prince Kanjeng Gusti Adipati Aryo Mangkunagaro X continued the leadership of his father Prince Kanjeng Gusti Adipati Aryo Mangkunagoro IX who died on August 13, 2021. The coronation of a new leader will take place on March 12, 2022 at Mangkunegaran Temple. At this time, the sacred and historical dance Bedhaya Anglir Mendung depicts the story of the struggle of the founder of Mangkunegaran, Raden Mas Said or Prince Sambernyawa. President Jokowi also attended the event. In addition, there is also the Governor of Central Java, Ganjar Pranowo. 3. Javanese Culture and Arts Center Pictured: Mangkunegaran Temple or the Mangkunegaran Temple Hall, Solo City, Central Java, location of Kaesang Pangarep's wedding to Erina Gudono. (Facebook doc @puromangkunegaranofficialpage )

Today, the Mangkunegaran temple is a cultural center. Tourists can learn Javanese history and arts. Inside the complex is also a museum which houses a collection of royal historical artifacts. This includes jewelry belonging to the king and empress, dancing equipment, and a collection of weapons such as swords, daggers, spears, and hunting gear. [Gambas:Video CNBC] next article It is the Parang Batik pattern which is forbidden at Kaesang wedding (npb/npb)



