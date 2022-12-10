PML-N challenges PTI to dissolve Punjab and KP assemblies – Pakistan





LAHORE: The PML-N on Friday challenged PTI Chairman Imran Khan to dissolve the Punjab and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa assemblies without delay, saying the ruling party in the federation was ready to hold polls in the two provinces in 90 days.

For the first time since Mr Khan announced his intention to dissolve the two provincial assemblies last month at a rally in Rawalpindi, the PML-N shied away from its defensive stance, asking him not to carry out its plan.

I challenge Imran Khan to immediately dissolve the [Punjab and KP] assemblies, and we will hold elections there [in both provinces] in 90 days. Imran should stop making lame excuses that he would dissolve the assemblies after December 20 or next week. Have courage and dissolve them immediately. We will defeat you in Punjab, which is 65% [population] of Pakistan and elections in the two assemblies will also determine the outcome of the upcoming general polls, Home Minister and Punjab PML-N Chapter Chairman Rana Sanaullah said Friday at a press conference.

Along with the party’s provincial information secretary, Azma Bokhari, Mr Sanaullah said that the PML-N had also started preparations to welcome its supreme leader and former prime minister Nawaz Sharif and that a message in this regard had been passed on to party workers in Punjab and elsewhere.

Asked about repeated claims by PML-N that the elder Sharif would soon return to Pakistan from the UK, the Minister said: Party workers have been ordered to begin preparations to welcome Nawaz Sharif.. and he will return before the next elections because his presence will have a huge impact on the outcome of the elections.

Rana Sanaullah says preparations for Nawaz return are underway

However, at the same time, Mr Sanaullah said the decision to return to Pakistan was taken solely by Nawaz Sharif himself.

On different occasions, senior PML-N leaders gave dates for Mr. Sharifs’ return. Federal Minister Javed Latif gave at least three to four dates (of Mr Sharifs’ return in the past), while this week Federal Minister Sardar Ayaz Sadiq claimed the three-time prime minister would be back in the country in January .

A party insider told Dawn on Friday that no decision on the elder Sharif’s return had yet been made.

PML-N leaders are only making political statements regarding the return of Sharifs given the current political scenario. They are closely monitoring Imran Khan’s movements and preparations are underway to seek redress from the courts in the cases against the elder Sharif to ensure his unimpeded return. These two aspects will essentially determine the date of his return, he said.

No breakthrough in PTI-PML-N talks

Rana Sanaullah has played down talks between President Arif Alvi and Finance Minister Ishaq Dar over the snapshot polls. Let me clarify once again that general elections will be held in October 2023. Dar sahib briefed the president only on economic matters [being faced by the country]he said.

Imran Khan and other PTI leaders have made it clear that the Punjab and KP assemblies will be dissolved if the federal government does not agree on a date for snap elections.

The Minister of the Interior also hinted that the PML-N and its allies, including the PPP, could participate jointly in the next elections, the PTI being their main opponent.

The PML-N and the PPP are on the same page when it comes to the elections in Punjab. We will fight as allies as our main opponent is the PTI, he said, adding that Punjab Chief Minister Chaudhry Parvez Elahi was not in favor of dissolving the Punjab Assembly and s wanted to join the PML-N, we can discuss it. .

Pre-selection of candidates

As Nawaz Sharif ordered the PML-N Punjab leadership to shortlist candidates for the Punjab Assembly election in the event of dissolution, Mr Sanaullah chaired a party meeting in Lahore on Friday and launched the process in this regard.

We have divided the nine divisions of Punjab into three groups and formed committees to nominate at least two suitable candidates in each constituency of the provincial assembly. The committee will make its recommendations within two weeks, said the minister.

Posted in Dawn, December 10, 2022

